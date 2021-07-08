These Audi RS6 Models Are Lit, Each With Its Own Set of Custom Wheels by Vossen

If you like station wagons, then you probably love the latest iteration of the Audi RS6 Avant, easily one of the best-looking cars in its class. Based on the C8 generation of the Audi A6, the RS6 utilizes a 4.0-liter twin turbocharged V8 engine, with 591 hp (600 ps) on tap, to go with 590 lb-ft (800 nm) of torque.

29 photos