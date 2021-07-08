These Audi RS6 Models Are Lit, Each With Its Own Set of Custom Wheels by Vossen

If you like station wagons, then you probably love the latest iteration of the Audi RS6 Avant, easily one of the best-looking cars in its class. Based on the C8 generation of the Audi A6, the RS6 utilizes a 4.0-liter twin turbocharged V8 engine, with 591 hp (600 ps) on tap, to go with 590 lb-ft (800 nm) of torque.
We can talk about what this car can do a little later on though, as these particular RS6 models are all about enhanced visuals, so let’s dive right in.
Starting with the Tango Red Metallic model, it’s been lowered on a set of Patina Gold Vossen Forged LC2-C1 wheels, measuring 23-inches in diameter. These wheels start at $1,800 apiece and available diameters run between 19 to 24 inches, to go with the 48 available finishes. We’d go as far as to say that 23-inches is about as big as you should go on an RS6.
A more, let’s say, appropriate wheel size, can be found on that other RS6. The car features a Desert Tan wrap and sits closer to the road courtesy of tuner MTM fiddling with the suspension.
Its Midnight Smoke-colored wheels measure 22-inches in diameter, and the wheel model itself is called EVO-4R, also from Vossen ($2,400 apiece). Together with all the other dark accents found on the car (door handles, window trim, mirrors, roof, spoiler, skirts, diffuser), they create a powerful contrasting effect. Of course, we’ll let you decide if the Desert Tan car is more appealing than the Tango Red one.
Now, back to the specs. We know that in a straight line, you can accelerate the RS6 to 60 mph (97 kph) in just 3.5 seconds, and if you opt for ceramic brakes, you can raise the top speed from 174 mph (280 kph) to 190 mph (305 kph).
Right now, it would cost you north of $109,000 to purchase a 2021 Audi RS6 Avant in the U.S.
Starting with the Tango Red Metallic model, it’s been lowered on a set of Patina Gold Vossen Forged LC2-C1 wheels, measuring 23-inches in diameter. These wheels start at $1,800 apiece and available diameters run between 19 to 24 inches, to go with the 48 available finishes. We’d go as far as to say that 23-inches is about as big as you should go on an RS6.
A more, let’s say, appropriate wheel size, can be found on that other RS6. The car features a Desert Tan wrap and sits closer to the road courtesy of tuner MTM fiddling with the suspension.
Its Midnight Smoke-colored wheels measure 22-inches in diameter, and the wheel model itself is called EVO-4R, also from Vossen ($2,400 apiece). Together with all the other dark accents found on the car (door handles, window trim, mirrors, roof, spoiler, skirts, diffuser), they create a powerful contrasting effect. Of course, we’ll let you decide if the Desert Tan car is more appealing than the Tango Red one.
Now, back to the specs. We know that in a straight line, you can accelerate the RS6 to 60 mph (97 kph) in just 3.5 seconds, and if you opt for ceramic brakes, you can raise the top speed from 174 mph (280 kph) to 190 mph (305 kph).
Right now, it would cost you north of $109,000 to purchase a 2021 Audi RS6 Avant in the U.S.