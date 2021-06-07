All-Black Mercedes-AMG GT R on Vossen EVO-2Rs Looks Stealthy Enjoying Nature

Everyone is currently looking forward to a piece of the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series action, but that doesn’t mean its other iterations are any less interesting. Let’s take this GT R, for example, which has a menacing all-black appearance thanks to a bit of work performed by a Laval (Quebec, Canada) automotive sales and customization dealership called TOYZ autoart.
Introduced almost five years ago at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the GT R high-performance version has ruled the AMG series for quite a while. Of course, all crowns need to be handed down towards natural heirs, and the GT Black Series seems like a very fitting one.
But there’s nothing wrong about choosing the GT R, either. After all, the owner will be getting a 577-hp 4.0-liter V8-equipped high-performance machine that was extensively hooned on the Green Hell (a.k.a. the Nürburgring Nordschleife) to extract the very best essence out of it.
And whenever trying to stand out in a crowd, there’s also the aftermarket sector ready to oblige. Let’s take this all-black GT R, for example, which has been created in the current spec by a Canadian outlet and let loose into the wild running on a set of matching-black Vossen EVO-2R forged wheels.
It looks a bit lonely when featured in the video embedded below posing next to a lake and on a quiet neighborhood’s empty streets, but we can all imagine that once filming wrapped, local Mercedes-AMG fans quickly surrounded it.
That’s what we’d do if given the opportunity, looking to find out as many details as possible about this custom yet subtle ride. Since we’re dealing with a promo focused on the Vossen rims, it’s easy to extract the essence about the forged alloy wheels, which usually kick off at $2,200 apiece (19 inch) in Monoblock form. There are no less than 48 finishes available for this popular series, and one can even select them in a three-piece version if $2,600 apiece doesn’t sound like much.
This particular AMG GT R was fitted with a solid Satin Black set of 20-inch rims up front and 21 inches in the rear, which means that all four wheels had a total cost of no less than $9,400 ($2,300 apiece for the 20-inch, $2,400 each rim for the 21-inches in the back). Yes, it’s costly to look that good, but also totally worth it.
