All-Black Mercedes-AMG GT R on Vossen EVO-2Rs Looks Stealthy Enjoying Nature

AMG

Introduced almost five years ago at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the GT R high-performance version has ruled the AMG series for quite a while. Of course, all crowns need to be handed down towards natural heirs, and the GT Black Series seems like a very fitting one.But there’s nothing wrong about choosing the GT R , either. After all, the owner will be getting a 577-hp 4.0-liter V8-equipped high-performance machine that was extensively hooned on the Green Hell (a.k.a. the Nürburgring Nordschleife) to extract the very best essence out of it.And whenever trying to stand out in a crowd, there’s also the aftermarket sector ready to oblige. Let’s take this all-black GT R, for example, which has been created in the current spec by a Canadian outlet and let loose into the wild running on a set of matching-black Vossen EVO-2R forged wheels.It looks a bit lonely when featured in the video embedded below posing next to a lake and on a quiet neighborhood’s empty streets, but we can all imagine that once filming wrapped, local Mercedes-fans quickly surrounded it.That’s what we’d do if given the opportunity, looking to find out as many details as possible about this custom yet subtle ride. Since we’re dealing with a promo focused on the Vossen rims, it’s easy to extract the essence about the forged alloy wheels, which usually kick off at $2,200 apiece (19 inch) in Monoblock form. There are no less than 48 finishes available for this popular series, and one can even select them in a three-piece version if $2,600 apiece doesn’t sound like much.This particular AMG GT R was fitted with a solid Satin Black set of 20-inch rims up front and 21 inches in the rear, which means that all four wheels had a total cost of no less than $9,400 ($2,300 apiece for the 20-inch, $2,400 each rim for the 21-inches in the back). Yes, it’s costly to look that good , but also totally worth it.