RodSpeed’s Custom Mercedes-AMG E53 Coupe Crawls on Vossen Wheels

Let me tell you, the pros over at RodSpeed aren’t your average Joes when it comes to extensive visual customization. Over the years, this Florida-based enterprise stunned the auto realm with an endless selection of bonkers creations. Their outlandish portfolio covers the likes of Range Rover, Ford, BMW and even Subaru, to name a few.
All things considered, it goes without saying these aftermarket gurus mean business! Not only are the Rodspeed specialists happy to tackle just about any automotive brand, they are also capable of producing some of the most remarkable custom machines you’ll ever have the honor of seeing.
For a clear demonstration of the team’s incredible abilities, I’d strongly encourage that you take a minute to visit their Instagram profile, where you’ll find a plethora of unique four-wheeled masterpieces that’ll have you go weak at the knees. But first, let’s dive in a little deeper and explore one such entity.
Mercedes-AMG's glorious E53 Coupe. To be fair, this majestic piece of German machinery doesn’t necessarily need a meticulous tuning treatment to impress. On the contrary, its top-grade characteristic and outstanding performance bring about a comprehensive package that’ll leave you wanting for nothing.
It is brought to life by a feral 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six leviathan that hosts a hybrid EQ Boost module. At around 6,100 rpm, this nasty animal is perfectly capable of generating up to 429 hp, while a crushing torque output of 384 pound-feet (518 Nm) will be accomplished at 1,800 revs.
The engine’s sheer force is distributed to a 4Matic all-wheel-drive system by means of a nine-speed automatic transmission. On the other hand, the driver is also able to shift gears manually via paddle shifters. This state of affairs allows the E53 to accelerate 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in no more than 4.5 seconds. Additionally, top speed is electronically governed at 155 mph (250 kph).
Suspension duties are taken good care of by a multi-link setup on both ends. The entire structure rolls on a set of 19-inch aluminum hoops, equipped with disc brakes on all four sides. This luxury coupe's wheelbase measures 113.1 inches (2,872 mm).
While this may not be a popular color option among tuners, we’ll have to agree that it makes itself right at home on the Three-Pointed Star’s beloved showstopper! To complement this funky paintwork, the firm proceeded to install 20-inch Hybrid Forged HF-2 wheels from Vossen’s almighty range.
These bad boys were wrapped up in a stealthy gloss black finish that sits in contrast to the copper body panels. Finally, the hybrid powerplant exhales through an aftermarket MagnaFlow exhaust system with quad tips.
Long story short, RodSpeed’s bespoke E53 guarantees to attract a great deal of attention wherever it may roam. As such, it may not be a wise pick for anyone looking to remain anonymous on the road.
What are your thoughts on this juicy exploit?
