Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series Hot Lap of Hockenheim Is Better Than 911 GT2 RS MR

The German automaker has crowned the AMG lineup with the one model everybody was eagerly expecting – the GT Black Series. It’s almost 335,240 euros in Europe, a price clearly worthy of the flagship title. And by the looks of it, both the patience and the incoming bank account black hole will be fully rewarded... if you have the proper racetrack / driver setup.
We already know the European pricing of Mercedes-AMG's LS2 flat plane four-wheel monster (no, there’s no Chevrolet engine swap involved), and we have seen both the automaker and popular YouTubers showcase the spectacular orange hue on the track.
It’s the best setting to flaunt all the upgrades that have turned the successful coupe into a land rocket. It’s mostly thanks to the aerodynamic, braking, suspension, electronics, and engine updates, of course. So, the specs are more than bonkers: 537 kW (730 hp), 800 Nm (590 lb. ft.), a 0-100 kph (62 mph) sprint in 3.2 seconds and a 0-200 kph (124 mph) straight line acceleration in around 9 seconds.
With all that out of the way, now it’s time for getting down to business with an outside opinion. Better yet, that unbiased look would involve a famed German racetrack (Hockenheim-GP) and a professional race car driver. The sport auto YouTube channel obliged, so here we have embedded down below the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series and Christian Gebhardt posting their hot lap of the circuit.
Better yet, we are given just the best bits – a (very) small intro with a few beauty shots, some technical specifications, including the particularly important tire setup, followed by the entire lap shot from an on-board POV (point-of-view). And the icing on the cake is we’re left alone with driver, machine, and the racetrack – without any audio commentary whatsoever.
The final time comes down to 1.43:3 minutes, which is the second-best achieved by the German publication on the track. It’s behind the 1.40:8 time of the McLaren Senna – but we all have to agree that’s an entirely different (track) beast.
We’re actually more interested in the fact that Mercedes-AMG managed to beat with its new GT Black Series a production car lap record holder on the famed Nurburgring Nordschleife – the Manthey-Racing prepared Porsche 911 GT2 RS MR. It was a close call, we’ll give them that – as the latter previously stopped the clock at 1.43:5 minutes.
