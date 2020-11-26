Novitec’s Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Loves Its New Vossen Shoes, Lighter Body Kit

One thing’s for sure; Lamborghini’s majestic Aventador SVJ is among the sexiest supercars ever produced. Besides featuring a flawless design language that blends angular elements and neat curves to achieve a drool-worthy aesthetic, this feral Lambo also brings about unmatched performance that’ll leave you wanting for nothing!
The Superveloce Jota is brought to life by a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 colossus that feeds its monstrous oomph to all four wheels via a seven-speed automatic gearbox. At around 8,500 revs, this fierce piece of Italian machinery will gladly summon up to 759 feral ponies. On the other hand, the mill is fully capable of generating as much as 530 pound-feet (718 Nm) of brutal twisting force at approximately 6,750 rpm.
Ultimately, this whole shebang leads to an outstanding 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration time of no more than 2.8 seconds. Furthermore, top speed is generously rated at 217 mph (349 kph). The entire structure crawls on a set of forged alloy hoops that wear top-shelf ventilated brake rotors on all four sides. Up front, the wheels boast a diameter of 20 inches, while their rear counterparts measure 21 inches.
Now, as if the standard machine wasn’t already graceful enough, the German aftermarket artists over at Novitec developed a surreal tuning kit that reduces SVJ’s overall weight by a whopping 42 lbs (19 kg). This is exactly what we’ve come to expect from Bavaria’s beloved tuner.
Over the years, we visited the firm’s magnificent range to admire an array of outstanding exploits brewed on their premises, such as a performance enhancement module that’ll dial a McLaren 620R to 711 hp and a glorious Ferrari F8 Tributo with some serious mechanical muscle below its hood, to name a couple. Long story short, the Novitec crew isn’t messing around, alright?
On the opposite end, Novitec proceeded to add new air outlets for improved aerodynamics, while SVJ’s side scoops have also been modified. Furthermore, the standard exhaust system was discarded to make room for the firm’s very own stainless-steel module. To give the exhaust a sexier note, this unit hosts actively controlled flaps.
Last but not least, the German aftermarket enterprise raided Vossen’s catalogue to obtain a set of forged wheels with six Y-shaped spokes, measuring 20 inches up front and 21 inches at the rear. These bad boys are hugged tightly by P Zero Corsa rubber from Pirelli. To wrap it all up, the team also fiddled with the Superveloce’s suspension settings, reducing ground clearance by 1.37 inches (35 mm).
If this gorgeous beast doesn’t soothe your gearhead soul, then I honestly don’t know what will.
