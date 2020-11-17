Lamborghini Countach Modern Tribute Is a Huracan in Disguise

Chris Harris Hates the Lamborghini Urus, Doesn't Love the New Audi RS6 Either

The idea of a modernized Lamborghini Countach sounds super-sexy. But if we're honest, it might be a bad idea. Nobody could drive that thing on the road, at least not like a modern supercar. So instead, we want to see a modern Lambo like the Huracan get a full Wolf of Wall Street makeover. 4 photos



V10 Lambos being turned into something else is nothing new. They're not cheap, but the mid-engined architecture is the basis of the Panther, a tribute to the



Firstly, it's keeping everything in the same family. And secondly, no actual supercars were hurt in the making of what's yet another cool rendering by wb.artist20. Several trademark features from the old style of Lamborghini flamboyance have been "installed" on the Huracan.



For example, the rear shows a large wing with a geometric design. The fenders have been boxed up and extended, while louvers appear over both the engine deck and the rear pillars. The car is also sitting quite high, but the wheels are of a modern design. By far the best feature of this digital creation is the taillights, which are a modern LED twist on classic Countach shapes.



It's pretty clear that nobody will put a car like this into production. But Maybe Lamborghini can make one for the Countach's birthday, which is coming up in a few years. The icon was made from 1974 until 1990 and we want to know which model was your favorite.





