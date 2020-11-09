See What It's Like to Detail Highly Valuable White Lamborghini Countachs

The Sant'Agata Bolognese-produced mid-engine RWD sports car is not just the model in between the legendary Miura and iconic Diablo. The Countach is also one of the most important representatives of Bertone’s “wedged” shape, or among the first to popularize the “cab forward” concept. Still, if you’re not a classic car enthusiast, it could be just that white Lambo that was trashed by DiCaprio’s character in the most hilarious scene from Martin Scorsese’s “The Wolf of Wall Street.”
Irrespective of the way people have come to know the Lamborghini Countach, the proper way to pay respect to this classic Italian supercar is by treating it to highest levels of TLC. That’s exactly what we have here, with a couple of videos depicting two (unrelated) white examples.
Yeah, we know that you’re going to jump and rewatch the crazy scene that properly showcased back in 2013 the acting genius of Leonardo DiCaprio (who would have known, other than Kate Winslet?!) under the right acting directions (the supremely incredible Scorsese) … but bear with us a little while longer.
We just need your attention for less than 40 minutes to see for yourself how professionals treat a car of such immense value outside of the confinements of Hollywood influence.
First up, check out the video from Topaz, our old acquaintances when it comes to premium detailing. Interestingly, this white Countach 500S (also labeled as the 5000S) from 1982 was the shop's 1,000th car they worked on.
Next up comes an exclusive insight into Ferruccio Lamborghini's own Countach example, a car that was recently sold for an undisclosed amount (allegedly setting a new record for the model) and was taken to Iain Tyrrell, of Tyrrell's Classic Workshop. If the name sounds familiar, it’s because of Tyrrell Engineering fame and that Miura from The Italian Job.
Because he’s also one of the world’s biggest classic car experts, he was even allowed to give us a quick road test in Ferrucio’s Countach (the second video embedded below, from the 9-minute mark) after discussing a little about its history and before actually starting the careful work needed to remedy some of the flaws he uncovered...
Yeah, we know that you’re going to jump and rewatch the crazy scene that properly showcased back in 2013 the acting genius of Leonardo DiCaprio (who would have known, other than Kate Winslet?!) under the right acting directions (the supremely incredible Scorsese) … but bear with us a little while longer.
We just need your attention for less than 40 minutes to see for yourself how professionals treat a car of such immense value outside of the confinements of Hollywood influence.
First up, check out the video from Topaz, our old acquaintances when it comes to premium detailing. Interestingly, this white Countach 500S (also labeled as the 5000S) from 1982 was the shop's 1,000th car they worked on.
Next up comes an exclusive insight into Ferruccio Lamborghini's own Countach example, a car that was recently sold for an undisclosed amount (allegedly setting a new record for the model) and was taken to Iain Tyrrell, of Tyrrell's Classic Workshop. If the name sounds familiar, it’s because of Tyrrell Engineering fame and that Miura from The Italian Job.
Because he’s also one of the world’s biggest classic car experts, he was even allowed to give us a quick road test in Ferrucio’s Countach (the second video embedded below, from the 9-minute mark) after discussing a little about its history and before actually starting the careful work needed to remedy some of the flaws he uncovered...