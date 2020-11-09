See What It's Like to Detail Highly Valuable White Lamborghini Countachs

The Sant'Agata Bolognese-produced mid-engine RWD sports car is not just the model in between the legendary Miura and iconic Diablo. The Countach is also one of the most important representatives of Bertone’s “wedged” shape, or among the first to popularize the “cab forward” concept. Still, if you’re not a classic car enthusiast, it could be just that white Lambo that was trashed by DiCaprio’s character in the most hilarious scene from Martin Scorsese’s “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

