Chris Harris Hates the Lamborghini Urus, Doesn't Love the New Audi RS6 Either

Top Gear is preparing to release a drag race between the Lamborghini Urus and Audi RS6. We've seen this duel of fates before, but towing caravans puts an interesting new twist on it. And on the sidelines of this straight-lined automotive event, Chris Harris talks cars with web content presenter Jack Rix.
Not everybody loves the Lamborghini Urus, but it's pretty rare for such a major magazine to outright bash this quite popular model, which is considered the pinnacle of SUV performance at the moment. Watching, this video made us go "wow, does Harris dislike it that much, and can he say that?"
It's a pretty "Top Gear" thing to say that SUVs are pointless. And while in the days of Clarkson, everybody was on board with that rhetoric, we're now ready to defend the Lambo 4x4 by addressing a few of the negative things that were said.
According to Harris, the SUVs are "trying too hard and present an ugly face of motoring. [...] They're too big." Well, as we've seen in a recent drag race between the RS Q8 and the RS6, the weight difference between the two is tiny. And we suspect the Urus is lighter still compared to the Ingolstadt SUV.
The Urus doesn't offer you anything more for its compromises? Well, we don't know the outcome of this particular race, but in previous ones, the Urus wiped the floor with the RS6 in a straight line because it has more power. And it's not like towing in 600+ horsepower cars is relevant. Most people have accepted that SUVs aren't meant for off-roading or towing; they're a statement, and there's nothing wrong with driving something a bit vulgar. Sure, some hate it. But who cares?
It's not like the Top Gear presenter loves the new RS6 either. After praising it a bit, he says that the driving experience isn't on par with the E63 yet and that he'd just buy a used one for about 1/3 of the money. While he's right about it not being a game-changer in terms of performance, the modern car buyer wants the whole package - new tech, design, and features.
