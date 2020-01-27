Lamborghini Countach Shooting Brake Rendered, Will Stop The Show

With the number of automotive renderings that could easily pass as the real deal growing larger by the season, there's little comfort in the pixel world for purists. And this is especially true when a virtual build such as this Lamborghini Countach Shooting Brake hits the Internet.
However, there's one experience I'd love to share with those who identify as purists while I introduce this family man's V12 supercar.
I had the pleasure of spending some time behind the wheel of the Huracan Evo last year, on a racetrack. It wasn't the first time when I got to put a Raging Bull through its paces, but it was amazing. And do you know what the best part of it all was? A few chats I had with a certain Lamborghini employee, which came to complement the smile I got from noticing the spiced-up handling of the Evo.
In our discussions, I got to show him or her the kind of tuning subculture brand perception defined by projects like this twisted wagon, heck, even a replica that a man had spent tons of time putting together in his garage. And while the latter naturally led to a head shake, the person in front of me managed to also mention the silver lining: the Lamborghini love that pushed whoever created that replica to invest so much effort into it. As mentioned, this wasn't the kind of almost-cool project build by a garage seeking profit. For one, the quality of the thing was so poor that not even a three-year-old would've mistaken it for the real deal.
Sure, Lamborghini replicas, or any faux contraptions, for that matter, are never tasteful. But the point above still stands. And while I'm not comparing the digital sculpture we have here to something a guy built in a shed, it's clear that Khyzyl Saleem, the artist responsible for the work, loves Sant'Agata Bolognese machines, albeit in his own way.
So, dear purists, while you may never applaud such idiosyncrasies, please try to see through the added pixels. You may just find that you have something in common with the person at the other end of the 3D modeling software: a heart that is actually a garage, with a Lamborghini inside it.
