Lamborghini Countach Shooting Brake Rendered, Will Stop The Show

All is not as it seems... - - A 1 off, Limited Edition Countach that was never made. - - #art #design #3d #lamborghini #countach #shootingbrake #estate #hearse #whatif #khyzylsaleem #kyza #ks #lto #livetooffend #blacklist #carlifestyle #toyotires

A post shared by Khyzyl Saleem (@the_kyza) on Jan 27, 2020 at 12:03pm PST