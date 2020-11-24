An In-Depth Look at the 2,000 PS Electric Drivetrain of the Lotus Evija

Here's Your Chance to Win Lady Gaga’s 2020 Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD

Lady Gaga and Lamborghini have joined forces for charitable sweepstakes that will see one lucky person drive home in the 2020 Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD that made an appearance in Gaga’s latest music video for the single 911. You can see that video at the bottom of the page, but if you’re not into Gaga’s music, art or simply don’t have the time, skip to the end to see the car.The Lambo didn’t get any actual screen time on the road but was still featured heavily in the final accident scene, which it presumably caused.Now, that Lambo is being given away in the name of charity, through Omaze . Those dreaming of owning a supercar can donate whatever amount they feel like disposing of, which will determine their odds of winning the car when the winner is chosen. All money raised will go to the Born This Way Foundation, which seeks to help people and groups who have been “disproportionately impacted” by the dumpster fire that was 2020, with the international health crisis.“Born This Way Foundation supports the mental health of young people and works with them to create a kinder and braver world,” the text on Omaze reads. “Through high-impact programming, youth-led conversations and strategic, cross-sectoral partnerships, Born This Way Foundation aims to make kindness cool, validate the emotions of young people, and eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health.”If that’s not enough to get you into the giving mood, know that donating could possibly net you the Lambo, a perfect choice to “go gaga in high gear” by unleashing all 610 horses of the V10 engine. Taxes and shipping are included for U.S. winners, as is 25 percent of the ARV to put towards any required U.S. income taxes.

