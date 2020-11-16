Meet Luca, the All-Electric Car Built by Hand, Entirely From Waste

Ferrari 599 SA Aperta Has Ear-Shattering Novitec Muffler for Nearly 125 Decibels

As its name and appearance suggest, the SA Aperta is based on the 599 GTB model, one of Ferrari's front mid-engine Gran Turismos that somehow manage to focus on luxury and comfort as much as they do on performance. They may not make the news as much or as often as the mid-engine supercars, but these models are actually more in sync with what Ferrari initially used to stand for than all your SF90 s and 488 Pistas.However, we're not here to throw shade on some Ferrari models just to make others look better because there's no need to: the Ferrari name is big enough for all types of vehicles. In fact, the Italian manufacturer is about to test that by launching its first-ever- well, more like an all-wheel-drive jacked-up GT, so the Jeep Wrangler has nothing to worry about.Back to the 599 SA Aperta, the roadster was introduced as a limited-edition tribute model to legendary father son designer-duo Sergio Pininfarina and Andrea Pininfarina, hence the "SA" part in the car's name. The roof removal brought a few other modifications as well, some connected to the new open-top nature of the vehicle, some not so much.One of the latter (though one's ears could argue it has very much to do with the fact the Aperta is... well, open) is the exhaust system borrowed from the 599XX track-only iteration of the GT. The already wonderful sound of the 599 GTO and its 6.0-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine was already a thing to behold, but adding the freer-flowing setup of the XX version brought its sound output up a notch. Or maybe ten.Enter Novitec and the sport muffler the tuning company installed on this very special Ferrari , and what you get is nothing short of pants-dropping earth-shattering ears-bleeding V12 extravaganza. The good news is the muffler can be switched on and off using the steering wheel-mounted manettino. Why is that good news? Because when switched on, the exhaust can produce almost 125 decibels, which is what you get when you attend a rock concert. Or a motorsport competition, for that matter.Click play on the video below to get a taste of that's like. Needless to say, mind the sound volume at certain times, but don't turn it too far down either or you'll miss one of the sweetest-sounding engines ever produced, filtered through Novitec's obnoxious exhaust muffler.