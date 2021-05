Mercedes-AMG GT R Hunts Down C63 S and A45 S Around Philip Island GP Circuit

AMG

The great folks over at the Motor channel on YouTube have prepared antreat for us. Because they love the Formula 1 Grand Prix’s annual speed comparison so much, they came up with their own version on the great Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit.With the racetrack all for themselves, they cooked up a sibling rivalry of the Mercedes-AMG variety, with the A45 S, C63 S, and GT R facing each other for a very quick lap. Naturally, because of the sizeable difference in performance—especially if we take into account the 2.0-liter four-pot A45 S and the roaring 4.0-liter V8-equipped GT R—they had to level the playing field somehow.First up, they asked the help of three professional drivers: Sam Brabham (the nephew of three-time F1 champ Sir Jack Brabham), a Carrera Cup driver, took the helm of the A45 S (from the one-minute mark); Nathan Pretty, a Bathurst 1000 winner, was in charge of the C63 S from the 1:30 mark; and double Australian F3 champion Tim Macrow jumped inside the GT R from the 2-minute mark.Now that the presentations of cars and drivers are complete, the catch for this speed comparison is explained from the 2:21 mark. As such, for the A45 S and C63 S to remotely stand a chance against the GT R supercar, all three of them were given a staggered start at four-second intervals. As such, the latter had just one lap at its disposal to make up an eight-second gap against the leader of the pack, the little hot hatch.We’re not going to spoil the fun of watching the battle unfold (starting at the 2:35 mark and with lots of cool POVs), but we can give you a small hint: it’s highly entertaining, and in the end, it’s closer than anyone thought. Bonus, there’s also a cool conclusion from the 5:24 mark based on evidence gathered by the onboard lap applications.