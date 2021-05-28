Mercedes-AMG GT R Hunts Down C63 S and A45 S Around Philip Island GP Circuit

A 577-horsepower Mercedes-AMG GT R will be quicker around the Formula 1 Grand Prix racetrack in Melbourne, Australia, any day and night when compared to its lesser and more affordable siblings. But the mighty 503-hp C63 S four-door and the bombshell hot hatch A 45 S (415 hp) have a trick up their AMG sleeve.
The great folks over at the Motor channel on YouTube have prepared an AMG treat for us. Because they love the Formula 1 Grand Prix’s annual speed comparison so much, they came up with their own version on the great Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit.
With the racetrack all for themselves, they cooked up a sibling rivalry of the Mercedes-AMG variety, with the A45 S, C63 S, and GT R facing each other for a very quick lap. Naturally, because of the sizeable difference in performance—especially if we take into account the 2.0-liter four-pot A45 S and the roaring 4.0-liter V8-equipped GT R—they had to level the playing field somehow.
First up, they asked the help of three professional drivers: Sam Brabham (the nephew of three-time F1 champ Sir Jack Brabham), a Carrera Cup driver, took the helm of the A45 S (from the one-minute mark); Nathan Pretty, a Bathurst 1000 winner, was in charge of the C63 S from the 1:30 mark; and double Australian F3 champion Tim Macrow jumped inside the GT R from the 2-minute mark.
Now that the presentations of cars and drivers are complete, the catch for this speed comparison is explained from the 2:21 mark. As such, for the A45 S and C63 S to remotely stand a chance against the GT R supercar, all three of them were given a staggered start at four-second intervals. As such, the latter had just one lap at its disposal to make up an eight-second gap against the leader of the pack, the little hot hatch.
We’re not going to spoil the fun of watching the battle unfold (starting at the 2:35 mark and with lots of cool POVs), but we can give you a small hint: it’s highly entertaining, and in the end, it’s closer than anyone thought. Bonus, there’s also a cool conclusion from the 5:24 mark based on evidence gathered by the onboard lap applications.
With the racetrack all for themselves, they cooked up a sibling rivalry of the Mercedes-AMG variety, with the A45 S, C63 S, and GT R facing each other for a very quick lap. Naturally, because of the sizeable difference in performance—especially if we take into account the 2.0-liter four-pot A45 S and the roaring 4.0-liter V8-equipped GT R—they had to level the playing field somehow.
First up, they asked the help of three professional drivers: Sam Brabham (the nephew of three-time F1 champ Sir Jack Brabham), a Carrera Cup driver, took the helm of the A45 S (from the one-minute mark); Nathan Pretty, a Bathurst 1000 winner, was in charge of the C63 S from the 1:30 mark; and double Australian F3 champion Tim Macrow jumped inside the GT R from the 2-minute mark.
Now that the presentations of cars and drivers are complete, the catch for this speed comparison is explained from the 2:21 mark. As such, for the A45 S and C63 S to remotely stand a chance against the GT R supercar, all three of them were given a staggered start at four-second intervals. As such, the latter had just one lap at its disposal to make up an eight-second gap against the leader of the pack, the little hot hatch.
We’re not going to spoil the fun of watching the battle unfold (starting at the 2:35 mark and with lots of cool POVs), but we can give you a small hint: it’s highly entertaining, and in the end, it’s closer than anyone thought. Bonus, there’s also a cool conclusion from the 5:24 mark based on evidence gathered by the onboard lap applications.