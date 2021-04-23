Novitec Enraptures Ferrari 812 GTS With Extra Oomph and Carbon Fiber Accessories

Although Maranello’s vicious stallion doesn’t exactly need any sort of aftermarket enhancements to impress, the Bavarian auto doctors still managed to find several ways to upgrade the beast’s mechanical characteristics, aerodynamics and visual appeal.
In stock form, The Prancing Horse’s open-top marvel carries a 6.5-liter V12 monstrosity that’s good for up to 789 feral stallions at 8,900 rpm. Additionally, the Italian brute will deliver as much as 530 pound-feet (718 Nm) of unforgiving twist to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox at 7,000 revs.
Ultimately, this ungodly force is distributed to a rear-wheel-drive setup, enabling the GTS to accelerate 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in no more than three seconds. Its top speed is generously rated at a whopping 211 mph (340 kph), which is absolutely brutal, to say the least.
As you might’ve already noticed, Novitec’s goodness isn’t as wild as Mansory’s take on the GTS, but it’s far from stock. At the end of the day, it is well known that the former German enterprise applies a similar, yet efficient recipe on the vast majority of its undertakings.
In typical Novitec fashion, their brew consists of several carbon fiber accessories worn by the machine’s bodywork, including a new front spoiler lip, carbon inserts for the air inlets and a three-piece spoiler at the rear, where you’ll also spot a fresh diffuser replacing the factory item. On the flanks, the superstar flaunts a pair of custom rocker panels and carbon trimmings around the side mirrors.
Each and every one of these goodies have been subjected to extensive wing tunnel testing in order to maximize their aero efficiency. Oh, and of course, no vehicle from Bavaria’s tuner is complete without a gorgeous set of Vossen shoes, so the original hoops were discarded in favor of ten-spoke NF 10 alternatives, with a diameter of 21 inches up front and 22 inches on the other axle.
GTS’ front axle comes equipped with a hydraulic height management system that’ll prove to be rather useful when encountering speed bumps or any other uneven surfaces on the road.
As to performance enhancements, a high-performance exhaust system works in unison with state-of-the-art catalytic converters to unlock an astonishing 829 hp at 8,750 rpm, along with 554 pound-feet (751 Nm) of torque at 7,300 rpm. This whole ordeal allows the open-top to accelerate from a dead stop to 62 mph (100 kph) in 2.8 face-melting seconds, while its top speed experiences a modest growth to 214 mph (345 kph).
Not only does the aftermarket exhaust help the V12 mill reach its true potential, but it’ll also bring about a glorious soundtrack to go with your ride. The module features 110 mm (4.33 inches) tailpipes and 999 fine gold plating, as well as actively controlled flaps that enable the driver to adjust the exhaust note. Nonetheless, the optional Formula One-spec Inconel unit still comes across as the one you’ll want to have.
If you’d like to see more information on this package, we’d encourage you to visit Novitec’s official website, where you can contact them to request details on pricing and availability.
