128-dB Novitec Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Almost as Loud as Tuned Aventador SVJ

When Lamborghini introduced the Huracán Evo RWD , it described it as the more affordable alternative to its AWD sibling, with the naturally aspirated supercar also bringing more driving fun. After all, it’s lighter and geared towards a sportier handling feel, so it’s probably great for some quick laps around the track. But is it perfect? 36 photos



According to the company, it’s been tailored “for owners of the RWD looking to give their two-seater even more thrilling looks and upgrade the handling even further.” As always, these folks are



It’s the usual array of choices, including



As far as the latter mods are concerned, different materials are available, but one can have the best results when combining the flagship Inconel build with 999 fine gold plating for better heat dispersal. So, while the V10’s rating remains unchanged at 610 PS (602 hp), there’s certainly a meatier soundtrack coming from Novitec’s Evo RWD.



To prove all that (and more), a black coupe was the star of the latest episode of the brand’s “Supercar Diaries” on YouTube. And, just for good measure, the decibel meter recorded more than just the Huracán's result (at 128 dB, the host clearly needs those earplugs).



Instead, the tuner also brought in the



