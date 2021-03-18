autoevolution
128-dB Novitec Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Almost as Loud as Tuned Aventador SVJ

18 Mar 2021, 10:19 UTC ·
When Lamborghini introduced the Huracán Evo RWD, it described it as the more affordable alternative to its AWD sibling, with the naturally aspirated supercar also bringing more driving fun. After all, it’s lighter and geared towards a sportier handling feel, so it’s probably great for some quick laps around the track. But is it perfect?
Since the aftermarket sector needs to earn its living as well, Germany’s Bavaria-based tuner Novitec would probably incline to say no. But it’s never going to say it out loud. Instead, it has just revealed its own “extensive range of sporty accessories.”

According to the company, it’s been tailored “for owners of the RWD looking to give their two-seater even more thrilling looks and upgrade the handling even further.” As always, these folks are hitting all the right chapters: performance and exhaust, wheels, suspension, and the aerodynamics.

It’s the usual array of choices, including naked carbon fiber elements, 20- and 21-inch wheels created in partnership with Vossen, adjustable coilovers, and optimizations for the V10 powerplant through the addition of high-performance exhausts.

As far as the latter mods are concerned, different materials are available, but one can have the best results when combining the flagship Inconel build with 999 fine gold plating for better heat dispersal. So, while the V10’s rating remains unchanged at 610 PS (602 hp), there’s certainly a meatier soundtrack coming from Novitec’s Evo RWD.

To prove all that (and more), a black coupe was the star of the latest episode of the brand’s “Supercar Diaries” on YouTube. And, just for good measure, the decibel meter recorded more than just the Huracán's result (at 128 dB, the host clearly needs those earplugs).

Instead, the tuner also brought in the Novitec Aventador SVJ for a quick comparison (see them both from the 9:40 mark in the first video below), which landed a very close readout of 129.3 dB!

