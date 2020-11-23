Novitec’s Ferrari F8 Tributo Rides on Some Seriously Hot Vossen Wheels

autoevolution
We thought the F8 Tributo couldn’t get any better, but it’d appear we were utterly mistaken.

23 Nov 2020, 15:17 UTC ·
We can probably all agree that the F8 Tributo is a welcome addition to Ferrari’s 2020 lineup. Not only does the Italian automaker’s supercar boast exemplary behavior on the tarmac, it is also, quite simply, a ravishing piece of machinery in terms of visual appeal. Honestly, Maranello’s beast does a miraculous job at looking absolutely drool-worthy!

It is brought to life by the same engine you’d find inside The Prancing Horse’s 488 Pista, namely a 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 leviathan with some serious oomph on tap. This untamed monstrosity is fully capable of generating up to 710 hp at 8,000 rpm, while a wicked torque output of no less than 568 pound-feet (770 Nm) will be supplied at approximately 3,250 revs.

A seven-speed automatic gearbox is tasked with distributing the powerplant’s ruthless force to all four wheels, leading to a glorious top speed of 211 mph (340 kph). Additionally, the F8 Tributo will accelerate 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in as little as 2.9 seconds.

On the other hand, stopping power is taken good care of by ventilated disc brakes on both ends, while suspension duties are handled by a double wishbone setup up front and a multi-link module at the rear. The whole thing rides on a set of 20-inch wheels with five pairs of twin spokes. All things considered, this bad boy is a force to be reckoned with among supercars!

Sure enough, Tributo doesn’t exactly need any sort of aftermarket interventions to impress, but the pros over at Novitec are eager to demonstrate that there will always be room for improvement. To be fair, these folks are no rookies when it comes to tuning the world’s juiciest rides. Their extensive inventory houses dozens of performance enhancement kits and bodywork packages for the likes of McLaren, Lamborghini and Rolls-Royce, to name a few.

In the past, a few of the German tuner’s most notable exploits have adorned our website’s pages, including their graceful McLaren Senna and a Maserati Levante that prides itself with widebody gains. Long story short, it goes without saying Novitec’s auto gurus mean business. Let’s proceed with a thorough examination of yet another fascinating creature born under their roof, shall we?

If you haven’t already guessed, the exploit in question revolves around Ferrari’s magnificent F8 Tributo, consisting of fresh hoops and several mechanical tweaks that’ll unlock the vehicle’s hidden potential. For starters, the firm teamed up with the experts over at Vossen to craft a pair of 21-inch wheels for the car’s front axle, as well as 22-inch counterparts found on the opposite end.

Novitec’s customers may pick one of 72 different color schemes for the new shoes, along with a brushed or polished finish. Furthermore, the wizards fiddled with Tributo’s suspension settings, reducing ground clearance by 1.38 inches (35 mm). You will also find a custom stainless-steel exhaust system with carbon fiber tips, joined by an electronic sound management unit that brings about an ominous exhaust note.

Last but not least, the twin-turbo V8 behemoth was blessed with 776 feral ponies and an astronomical 651 pound-feet (882 Nm) of fiendish twist. As such, the coupe’s 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration time dropped to a mere 2.7 seconds, which is truly staggering!

At this time, pricing for this package remains a mystery, but we'll remind you the stock F8 Tributo is priced at approximately 280,000 bucks, so we’d imagine Novitec’s machine will cost you well over $300,000.
