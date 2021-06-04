Audi RS6 Bullies RS5 and RS3 in All-quattro Canadian Drag Race

Launching like a bat out of hell is an Audi RS model specialty. But the most expensive and powerful model is not always the quickest, as you may find out from this drag race between the RS3 sedan, RS5 Sportback and RS6 Avant.
The RS family now includes the RS Q8, but this is a fairly complete sample of fast Audis. And the tech is quite different from one car to the other.
Let's start with the big daddy that has a large trunk. The RS6 is new to the North American market, but its tech is shared with the RS7. It's even got the same face, which nobody outside an A6 owner will notice. Under the hood is a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 developed with Porsche and producing 591 horsepower (600 PS).
That sexy green machine next to it is the RS5, presented in the more practical Sportback configuration. The powertrain still includes an 8-speed automatic and rear-biased quattro, but a 2.9-liter resides under the hood, pumping out 444 hp (450 PS). For the record, the same engine powers the S6, unless you live in Europe (3.0 TDI) or the Middle East (4.0 TFSI).
The final contestant is the loveable underdog, the RS3 with an unmistakable exhaust sound. It's the cheapest and least powerful model here, but there's a lot you can do with it. Powertrain-wise, it plays the game differently. Its five-cylinder 2.5 TFSI sits transversely under the hood, like in a Jetta.
And its quattro AWD is not as competent, but we know it launches really well regardless. Weight could also play a part here, as there's a gap of over 1,400 lbs (635 kg) between the smallest and largest car.
So what exactly happens? Well, the RS6 Avant bullies its little brothers. With its nose pitched toward the sky, the super-wagon pulls like a sports car. YouTuber Sam CarLegion, who organized this race, was assured the engine tuning of the 4.0 TFSI would be reverted, but that's not the case. Maybe its owner was unsure of his car in stock format.
