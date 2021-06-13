Audi RS6 Johann ABT Signature Edition Will Annihilate Supercars on a School Run

More on this:

1 Audi RS6 Bullies RS5 and RS3 in All-quattro Canadian Drag Race

2 ABT Turns 2021 Audi SQ8 Into 641-HP Brute, Rockets to 62 MPH in Just 3.8 Seconds

3 BMW M5 V10 vs. AMG E55 vs. Audi RS6: What's the Fastest Wagon of the 2000s?

4 Audi RS6 Races Mercedes-AMG GT R PRO to 124 MPH for Worldwide Wagon Pride

5 Audi RS6 "Stormtrooper" Widebody Is the Best quattro Digital Tuning