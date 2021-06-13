Audi RS6 Johann ABT Signature Edition Will Annihilate Supercars on a School Run

ABT Sportsline is celebrating its 125th anniversary with a special edition Audi RS6 Avant. Dubbed the Johann ABT Signature Edition, it is limited to 64 units, one for each year of the Bavarian blacksmith’s, who set the foundation stone of the famous tuner back in 1896, life.
According to the company’s CEO, Hans-Jurgen Abt, the great grandson of Johann Abt, only six cars will be hand-built each month. All of them will feature a fragment of Johann’s anvil, together with enhanced looks inside and out, and an impressive power boost.
Thanks to the larger intercoolers, in-house developed turbochargers, new exhaust system and engine control unit, the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 produces 800 PS (789 HP / 589 kW) and 980 Nm (723 lb-ft), though a peak of 1,000 Nm (738 lb-ft) is possible.
From 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph), the RS6 Johann ABT Signature Edition is 0.69 faster than stock, taking 2.91 seconds. The 200 kph (124 mph) mark is hit in 9.79 seconds, and it will sprint to 300 kph (186 mph) in 28.35 seconds, en route to a 330 kph (205 mph) top speed. The standard 2021 RS6 Avant, with its 600 PS (592 HP / 441 kW) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft), needs 3.6 seconds to 100 kph (62 mph), and will top out at 305 kph (190 mph).
On the outside, the tuned executive super estate sports Signature Carbon Red add-ons, such as the air inlets, front lip, rear skirt and spoiler, which improve the car’s aerodynamic and cooling. The 22-inch forged wheels, developed especially for this model, are 14 kg (31 lbs) lighter than the stock ones. ABT has also fitted it with height-adjustable springs and anti-roll bars that reduce body roll.
Hand-stitched, leather-trimmed sports seats, re-upholstered door cards and refined center armrest, together with the special door sills that display the ‘Since 1896’ lettering, and a few other stylistic elements complete the project.
