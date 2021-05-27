Ford Mustang GT California Special Looks Even More Special on 20" Vossen Wheels

The Ford Mustang GT/CS or California Special is nothing more than a regular GT with a vanity package added. However, as long as that package makes the car look better, we can't see anything wrong with that.
Do you know what else can make a car stand out almost immediately, and it's something anyone can change right after purchasing the car without damaging the warranty? Of course, you know, and even if you didn't, the clue was in the title: the wheels.
A set of aftermarket wheels can make or break a car's visuals—or, almost just as bad as the latter, it can do nothing at all, leaving the vehicle looking as bland as it did with its stock rims. Choose wisely, though, and you can easily turn a good-looking car into a gorgeous one.
Granted, when said car is a red Ford Mustang GT California Special, there's not that much work left for the wheels since the pony car scores pretty high in the looks department without any intervention. Still, if there's an area with definite room for improvement, it's in the round one wrapped by the tires.
Besides, as soon as Vossen Wheels gets involved, you know they're going to take things up a notch or two. Not the suspension, though, which has actually been dropped a little on this gorgeous Mustang coupe, though not low enough to keep the 20-inch Vossen Hybrid Forged HF-5 rims finished in sliver from replacing the 19-inch stock ones.
A black finish would have suited the car as well, matching its black grille, the tinted windows, and the Ebony Stripe on the side of the car, but the owner went for a bit of contrast. The video below, shot and edited with the kind of quality we've come to expect from these clips, is the only proof you'll need that it was the correct choice.
The California Special was first created in 1967 by a Californian dealer as a special edition, and later embraced by Ford. Also, the inspiration behind it was the 1967 Shelby GT notchback coupe prototype. Given the package has such old roots in the model's history, a few might scorn at the thought of touching it in any way. To them, we say this: just watch the clip.
