5 Got a One-Ton Truck? Make It Adventure Proof With the Juno 10 Slide-In Camper

4 How Quick Is Hennessey’s Mammoth Compared to the Stock Ram 1500 TRX?

3 Ram 1500 Fording Flooded Underpass in Detroit Looks Invincible, Rides the Wave

More on this:

2021 Ram 1500 TRX Ownership Costs Total More Than $6,000 Per Year

If you’re planning to purchase a TRX , be warned that it’s expensive to buy, run, and maintain. The gas alone costs more than $4,000 per year if you average 10,000 miles (16,093 kilometers), and the premium to insure this pickup clocks in at more than $2,000 for car vlogger Ben Hardy. 97 photos



The rubber is costly in its own right because the Goodyear Wrangler Territory All-Terrain is a very desirable off-road tire, and 325/65 by 18-inches (make that 35 inches) are hefty dimensions. A well-known online retailer offers them for $290 apiece, which translates to $1,160 per corner.



And finally, Ben recommends protecting the front of the



Rated at 702 horsepower and 650 pound-feet (881 Nm) of torque, the most exciting half-ton pickup for the 2021 model year is currently listed by Ram at $70,425 excluding destination charge. Only available as a Crew Cab with the short box and four-wheel drive, the dune-bashing TRX has a dirty secret.



Hidden very deep in the press release, Stellantis highlights that the under-bed slot can accommodate a 37-inch spare tire. That’s likely an indicator of the next variant of the TRX, which needs larger tires to compete on equal footing with the Ford F-150 Raptor with the optional 37s.



Ram also has to consider that a V8 engine is coming to the Raptor, most likely the Predator that debuted in the Mustang Shelby GT500 for the 2020 model year. But then again, the Hellcat has been proven to 807 horsepower and 707 pound-feet (969 Nm) of torque in the Dodge Super Stock on pump gas.



Wrapped in green by Tron Auto Lab, the pictured TRX also goes through oil really fast. Ben changes it every 3,000 miles (4,828 kilometers) or thereabouts, and prices range a lot depending on the dealership. Ram uses 0W-40 synthetic oil for the Hellcat-powered pickup, and the 6.2-liter supercharged V8 takes seven quarts (6.6 liters) as per the automaker.The rubber is costly in its own right because the Goodyear Wrangler Territory All-Terrain is a very desirable off-road tire, and 325/65 by 18-inches (make that 35 inches) are hefty dimensions. A well-known online retailer offers them for $290 apiece, which translates to $1,160 per corner.And finally, Ben recommends protecting the front of the TRX with transparent film. A PPF kit from 3M costs around $210 for the bumper, while the hood, side mirrors, roof, and A-pillars add $290 to the total.Rated at 702 horsepower and 650 pound-feet (881 Nm) of torque, the most exciting half-ton pickup for the 2021 model year is currently listed by Ram at $70,425 excluding destination charge. Only available as a Crew Cab with the short box and four-wheel drive, the dune-bashing TRX has a dirty secret.Hidden very deep in the press release, Stellantis highlights that the under-bed slot can accommodate a 37-inch spare tire. That’s likely an indicator of the next variant of the TRX, which needs larger tires to compete on equal footing with the Ford F-150 Raptor with the optional 37s.Ram also has to consider that a V8 engine is coming to the Raptor, most likely the Predator that debuted in the Mustang Shelby GT500 for the 2020 model year. But then again, the Hellcat has been proven to 807 horsepower and 707 pound-feet (969 Nm) of torque in the Dodge Super Stock on pump gas.