This Ferrari 812 Superfast Is Rocking an American Body Kit and American Wheels

The Ferrari 812 Superfast is arguably the premier front mid-engine RWD grand tourer currently in production. Its most natural rival is the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera, which features a similar drivetrain setup. 17 photos



In terms of performance, it’s putting down 789 hp (800 ps) and 530 lb-ft (718 nm) of torque, which will get you from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 2.9 seconds, and on to a top speed of 211 mph (340 kph). Around the Fiorano racetrack, the



So then what can you do in order to improve on such a tremendous machine? If you’re satisfied with the performance (and you should be), all that’s left is to opt for a custom body kit, and there are plenty of those to go around. This particular car is wearing the SVR Edition body kit by Creative Bespoke, which is an American tuner based in Arizona.



The full carbon fiber exterior package consists of the front and rear bumper replacements, carbon side blades, carbon rear spoiler, carbon headlight covers, plus the front and rear diffusers, made from the same lightweight material.



Also present is a set of gloss black S21-01



