Ferrari 812 Superfast Does 211 MPH (340 KM/H) on Autobahn, Looks Cool in Blue

There is no official word out regarding the future of Ferrari's V12 engine, but you can't help feeling as though the 812 Superfast will be the last model from the legendary Maranello carmaker to feature one such naturally aspirated unit before the switch to smaller engines and at least partial electrification.
We hope we're wrong and that all this talk of hybrid this and hybrid that has made us a bit cynical, but if we're being honest, even Ferrari will have to align its lineup to the modern requirements regarding fleet emissions and such. We're well aware it needs to happen, but if we could choose only one brand to be exempt from these new regulations, then we know very well which we would choose.
We get the feeling AutoTopNL's Max would opt for the Prancing Horse as well, and who can blame him? The sound alone of this engine, coupled with the exhaust note, is the stuff of dreams. If you were to pick one last sound you could hear before going deaf, you could do a lot worse than a Ferrari 812 Superfast at full blast. Did we mention it makes full power at 8,500 rpm?
Speaking of power, that's the second bit that makes the 812 so special. With an output of 800 hp, the 6.5-liter V12 is the most powerful engine ever fitted in a Ferrari road-going car. That title now has to go to the Competizione version, the more track-focused 812 released a little over a month ago but, as you can see, it stayed in the family.
The blue 812 Superfast you see here, however, is a special example. It was built at Ferrari's Atelier, the Italian brand's comprehensive customization program. As a result, it gets a plaque in the trunk where everything that sets it apart from a standard Superfast is listed. However, by showing us the plate, Max also unwillingly catches the sound made by closing the trunk lid. Let's just say it doesn't sound expensive enough. We also get to witness the twitchy alarm system, but that might not necessarily be a bad feature on a Ferrari. It's better to wake the neighbors a few times than to have it stolen.
The moment you step into the cabin and fire up that engine, everything is forgiven. The interior's appearance is a matter of taste - we find this particular one a bit too flashy for our understanding of what Ferrari stands for, but at the same time it's something we could definitely get used to if you know what we mean - but it's almost impossible to fault the layout.
As Max hits the Autobahn ramp, his constant reminder that "this is not a GT" becomes blatantly obvious: the 812 Superfast sounds like a race car. A few more seconds down the famous German highway network, and that feeling only intensifies as the Ferrari makes short work of hitting 211 mph (340 km/h)
