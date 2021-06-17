4 Brabus Will Sell You a Ferrari 488 Pista For $500k… Wait, What?

Jane Fonda's 1966 Ferrari 275 GTB Sold for $2.7 Million at RM Sotheby’s Auction

The top three sales in the Chassis number 08641 was the star of the Milan car sale and it belongs to a 1966 Ferrari 275 GTB that was purchased for $2,715,000 (€2,25 million), the highest bid in the event. The car originally belonged to French movie director Roger Vadim Plemiannikov, and later to his wife, Hollywood star Jane Fonda.The long-nose beauty equipped with three Weber carburetors was sold to Plemiannikov by Ferrari’s official distributor Franco-Britannic Autos in Paris, in June 1966. Registration number 64 SW 75 changed owners the same summer when the car was transferred to Jane Fonda, his spouse at that time. The Ferrari stayed in the famous family for approximately two years and a half, according to Sotheby's The 275 GTB was auctioned in the same condition as it was when it was delivered to its first owners. The car retains the original chassis, engine, and gearbox. Its rich, celebrity-loaded past and Ferrari Classiche certification also contributed massively to its exorbitant selling price.The Milan event was Sotheby’s first live auction in Europe in a long time, with a total sales volume of more than $14 million for its 19 lot. The price paid for the 1966 Ferrari was not even that big of a surprise, considering the estimates ranged from €2 to €2,5 million (approximately $2.4 to $3 million), so the final bid fell somewhere in the middle.The top three sales in the auction were all proud members of the prancing horse brand. The second priciest car was a 2000 Ferrari 550 GT1 and it was sold for approximately $2,1 million (€1,8 million). The third position was occupied by a 1963 Ferrari 250 GT/L Berlinetta Lusso.