3 Ferrari 812 Superfast Hits 205 MPH (331 KPH) on Autobahn, and It's Too Easy

2 Philadelphia Charity Drive Turns Into Ferrari Carnage For 458, 488 and 488 Pista

1 Ferrari Appoints STMicro Executive as Its New CEO, Electric Era Begins

More on this:

2022 Ferrari F171 Spied With Carbon-Fiber Brakes, Will Rival McLaren Artura

A few decades after the Prancing Horse phased out V6-engined production cars, Ferrari prepares to reveal the spiritual heir of the Dino 246 GT. But on this occasion, the six-cylinder powerplant features a couple of turbos and plug-in hybridization in the guise of an e-motor. 13 photos



Equipped with yellow-painted calipers that squeeze carbon-fiber discs, this prototype also shows a shorter wheelbase than the SF90 Stradale and F8 Tributo. Developed primarily to lower the automaker’s CO2 emissions, the McLaren Artura-rivaling supercar is expected with a 120-degree V6 that accommodates the hot-vee layout to keep the center of gravity low.



The 3.0-liter engine is rumored to peak at 590 horsepower while the e-motor should enable a total system output of 700 horsepower, give or take a few ponies. This guesstimate is all the more tangible if you glance over the specifications sheet of the British competitor from Woking. More to the point, McLaren quotes



Ferrari will keep the weight down as much as possible by employing the multi-material chassis of the SF90 Stradale. By combining carbon fiber with aluminum-based alloys, the Prancing Horse promises 20 percent higher bending stiffness and 40 percent higher torsional rigidity over the previous mid-engine platforms without any increase in weight. Be that as it may, the plug-in hardware will most probably offset these weight-saving solutions.



Having mentioned plug-in hybridization, it’s worth noting that Ferrari advertises the EV -only driving range. McLaren ups the ante to 30 kilometers (19 miles), but don’t forget that the Artura features one instead of three electric motors.



Rumored to premiere this September at the Frankfurt Motor Show, the F171 should also be priced similarly to the British interloper. At the moment of reporting, the Artura retails at $225,000 before options in the U.S. Spied with curious-looking camouflage near the company’s headquarters in Maranello, the F171 features many similarities with the SF90 Stradale. The door-mounted side mirrors, raked windshield, and dual-piped exhaust system that exists above the license plate are the most conspicuous parallels.Equipped with yellow-painted calipers that squeeze carbon-fiber discs, this prototype also shows a shorter wheelbase than the SF90 Stradale and F8 Tributo. Developed primarily to lower the automaker’s CO2 emissions, the McLaren Artura-rivaling supercar is expected with a 120-degree V6 that accommodates the hot-vee layout to keep the center of gravity low.The 3.0-liter engine is rumored to peak at 590 horsepower while the e-motor should enable a total system output of 700 horsepower, give or take a few ponies. This guesstimate is all the more tangible if you glance over the specifications sheet of the British competitor from Woking. More to the point, McLaren quotes 577 and 671 horsepower for the brand-new Artura.Ferrari will keep the weight down as much as possible by employing the multi-material chassis of the SF90 Stradale. By combining carbon fiber with aluminum-based alloys, the Prancing Horse promises 20 percent higher bending stiffness and 40 percent higher torsional rigidity over the previous mid-engine platforms without any increase in weight. Be that as it may, the plug-in hardware will most probably offset these weight-saving solutions.Having mentioned plug-in hybridization, it’s worth noting that Ferrari advertises the SF90 Stradale with up to 25 kilometers (16 miles) of-only driving range. McLaren ups the ante to 30 kilometers (19 miles), but don’t forget that the Artura features one instead of three electric motors.Rumored to premiere this September at the Frankfurt Motor Show, the F171 should also be priced similarly to the British interloper. At the moment of reporting, the Artura retails at $225,000 before options in the U.S.