This Untarnished 1976 Honda CB750 Is an Old-School Marvel You Could Actually Own

For many riders out there, Honda’s mighty CB750 is the very definition of a cult classic. 30 photos



If you love an old-school Honda as much as an Englishman loves his tea, you’ll be enthralled to learn that a restored 1976 variant from the



The ‘76 MY



Starting with the aesthetics, the restoration work consisted of replacing the bike’s weary garments with an assortment of youthful alternatives, such as a reproduction gas tank, chrome fenders and fresh side panels. The current owner also installed new lighting items and badges, while the framework has been neatly powder-coated to keep things looking clean.



CB750’s cockpit flexes a chrome handlebar, which comes equipped with aftermarket switches, mirrors and levers. For improved handling, the forks were rebuilt using a set of progressive springs, and they’re accompanied by modern shock absorbers on the opposite end. Both wheel hubs have been re-laced to a new pair of rims that sport Dunlop rubber.



To extract ample performance in the powertrain department, the inline-four fiend received several higher-spec goodies, including larger pistons, new valves and a reworked wiring harness, as well as a Pamco electronic ignition unit, refurbished carbs and a CMS four-into-four exhaust system. Power is routed to the rear hoop by means of an RK Racing X-ring chain.

