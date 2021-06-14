autoevolution
This Untarnished 1976 Honda CB750 Is an Old-School Marvel You Could Actually Own

For many riders out there, Honda’s mighty CB750 is the very definition of a cult classic.
Although the Japanese predator can’t be described as a missile by today’s standards, it did enjoy a great deal of popularity during the previous century, thus solidifying its reputation as a top dog in the two-wheeler market once and for all. In our day and age, the CB750 is still one of the most sought-after vintage motorcycles and it’s not exactly hard to understand why.

If you love an old-school Honda as much as an Englishman loves his tea, you’ll be enthralled to learn that a restored 1976 variant from the manufacturer’s range is being auctioned online until Tuesday, June 15. This whole shebang is taking place on Bring A Trailer, where the highest bid is currently placed at $6,850.

The ‘76 MY CB750 Four K6 is powered by an air-cooled 736cc inline-four engine that’s good for up to 67 horses and 44 pound-feet (60 Nm) of twist at optimal rpm. This bad boy is mated to a five-speed transmission, which spins the rear wheel through a chain final drive. Ultimately, the four-banger will run the quarter-mile in 13.5 seconds as it accelerates to a top speed of 123 mph (198 kph).

Starting with the aesthetics, the restoration work consisted of replacing the bike’s weary garments with an assortment of youthful alternatives, such as a reproduction gas tank, chrome fenders and fresh side panels. The current owner also installed new lighting items and badges, while the framework has been neatly powder-coated to keep things looking clean.

CB750’s cockpit flexes a chrome handlebar, which comes equipped with aftermarket switches, mirrors and levers. For improved handling, the forks were rebuilt using a set of progressive springs, and they’re accompanied by modern shock absorbers on the opposite end. Both wheel hubs have been re-laced to a new pair of rims that sport Dunlop rubber.

To extract ample performance in the powertrain department, the inline-four fiend received several higher-spec goodies, including larger pistons, new valves and a reworked wiring harness, as well as a Pamco electronic ignition unit, refurbished carbs and a CMS four-into-four exhaust system. Power is routed to CB750’s rear hoop by means of an RK Racing X-ring chain.

