The Alfa Romeo 155 TS That Gabriele Tarquini Almost Rolled Over Is Up for Grabs

Inaugurated in 1958, the British Saloon Car Championship - later renamed Touring Car Championship - gave us incredible on-track action throughout the ages. My favorite moment happened during the last race of 1994, namely the almost-rolled Alfa Romeo 155 TS driven by Gabriele Tarqiuni. 14 photos



Reconditioned to original specifications by Alfa Corse, the vehicle was gifted to Gabriele as a gift from Italian motorsport legend Giorgio Pianta. Those who don’t recognize the name only need to know that Giorgio tested for Fiat, prepared the Lancia 037 and Delta S4 for rallying duties, then he was awarded the role of team manager at



Presented in tip-top condition inside and out, 90080 is one of the most celebrated touring cars of the British Touring Car Championship series and the world of motorized sports as a whole. The sedan has been in Tarquini’s ownership since new, but the time has come for another owner to enjoy it.



Estimated by



Unfortunately for the BTCC-spec 155, the peeps at Vauxhall got the better of Alfa Corse in the teams’ championship, Renault won the manufacturers’ championship, and veteran John Cleland secured the drivers’ title in 1995.



