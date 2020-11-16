“Tall Cab” 1936 Chevy Pickup Searches for Driver Who Needs Vintage Ample Space

If there’s one segment across the automotive realm that’s not going to give up in the face of adversity, it’s clearly the one that has written trucks all over it – and automakers have been up to the challenge for decades. Sure, anyone could shell out more than $110k for the latest EV pickup truck (aka the Hummer EV), but some people do prefer something else with a bed.
For example, there’s a certain customer category that enjoys the special feel of a vintage truck – especially when said pickup has already been restored and tastefully upgraded with a few modern amenities that remain unseen.
Of course, if money is no problem, one could always hunt with the hound and run with the hare - as in shell out $112,595 for a 2022 Hummer EV Edition 1 and just $32,499 for this beautifully restored “Tall Cab” 1936 Chevrolet Pickup on sale from Colorado classic car dealership and restoration center Cars Remember When.
After all, both are creations from General Motors, so no one could accuse the owner of jumping bandwagons. The classic one even has a beautiful wooden floor in the bed, which can be seen from both above and underneath (there’s a shot in the gallery), just in case anyone feels the need to check a bit more thoroughly...
Otherwise, this build is as well-restored as it can be, both on the outside and in the “Tall Cab.” We especially dig the gray and black paintjob that lends the body a modern-vintage appearance – just an indication that its classic looks have been (mostly) left untouched, but some contemporary elements are also there to make your life on board a bit easier.
There’s a 216 cubic inch straight-six engine underneath the hood that’s connected to a three-speed manual gearbox sending the power to the rear wheels, but one will also find an added oil filter housing, an electric fuel pump, as well as an electric starter and 6V electrical system.
The classic black dashboard contrasts with the tan-leather bench upholstery, and if the future owner loves open-air motoring there’s one final detail that could settle the case for this 1936 Chevy – the pop-out windshield...
