Forza Horizon 5: Which Version Should You Get?

2 Ferrari Turns Assembly Line Into Catwalk for Its New Fashion Collection

Feel the Power of The Prancing Horse on Your Feet With Ferrari's New Sneakers

The iconic Ferrari SF90 Stradale is what inspired Puma and Ferrari to come up with a new striking sneaker, showing off the prancing horse. The shoe is now available for purchase. 8 photos



The aerodynamics of the Ferrari sports cars created an elevated shoe design, with a reflective TPU panel in the rear and a wrapping PU foam, reminding you of the dynamic front spoiler of the SF90.



The ION F unisex sneaker has a knitted sock construction and premium magnetic fit-lock with a technical ribbon. It is an athletic shoe with a racing attitude. The prancing horse is proudly placed on the front of the sneaker, while the Puma logo is featured on the back.



As explained on the Puma website, the sneaker aims to highlight the link between clothing, cars, and body design choices. It is inspired by the connection between the curves of Ferrari vehicles and the human anatomy.



The ION F athletic shoe is part of Ferrari’s new fashion



The SF90 Stradale was released in 2019 as a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle. Its SF90 name comes from the 90th anniversary of the Scuderia Ferrari. The car takes 2.5 seconds to go from 0 to 62 mph (0 to 100 kph) and it is the first Ferrari sports car to come with an all-wheel-drive.



Ferrari strives to become a true Sports cars and fashion can blend perfectly, as proved by the new ION F sneaker released by Puma in collaboration with Ferrari.The aerodynamics of the Ferrari sports cars created an elevated shoe design, with a reflective TPU panel in the rear and a wrapping PU foam, reminding you of the dynamic front spoiler of the SF90.The ION F unisex sneaker has a knitted sock construction and premium magnetic fit-lock with a technical ribbon. It is an athletic shoe with a racing attitude. The prancing horse is proudly placed on the front of the sneaker, while the Puma logo is featured on the back.As explained on the Puma website, the sneaker aims to highlight the link between clothing, cars, and body design choices. It is inspired by the connection between the curves of Ferrari vehicles and the human anatomy.The ION F athletic shoe is part of Ferrari’s new fashion collection and it is available for purchase in both Puma and Ferrari stores, as well as online, on their official websites. You can get the sneakers in red or black for €410 (approximately $500).The SF90 Stradale was released in 2019 as a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle. Its SF90 name comes from the 90th anniversary of the Scuderia Ferrari. The car takes 2.5 seconds to go from 0 to 62 mph (0 to 100 kph) and it is the first Ferrari sports car to come with an all-wheel-drive.Ferrari strives to become a true fashion house and offers several other branded products, from outwear to footwear and various accessories. The Italian automaker recently partnered with luxury Swiss watchmaker Richard Miller to start designing luxury watches over the following years.