Ferrari Turns Assembly Line Into Catwalk for Its New Fashion Collection

As a manufacturer, the story of the Prancing Horse begins in 1947 with the 125 S open-top sports car with a 1.5-liter Colombo V12 engine. The head honcho immediately understood that he needed to sell production cars to satisfy his rather expensive motorsport ventures, and the best name in the business continues to assemble supercars in the bustling town of Maranello.This weekend, however, the production line came to a grinding halt for a catwalk event consisting of 50-plus looks. It’s the automaker’s first in-house fashion collection, which is a huge development when you think about it. Not only does Ferrari have complete control over the clothing business, but this high-quality collection elevates the brand’s worldwide recognition.Coincidence or not, the company founded by Enzo Ferrari is cutting back on licensed merchandise by 50 percent. This newfound independence from third-party merchandisers will bolster the automaker’s coffers and eliminate the most obnoxious designs of T-shirts, cups, and other whatnots.Speaking of T-shirts, a Ferrari-designed tee starts at €200 (approximately $245) while a fancy coat will set you back €3,000 ($3,635 at current exchange rates). Puma and Rayban collaborations, sandals, moccasins, earrings, and sizes ranging from XXXS to XXXL are also worthy of note.Penned by Rocco Iannone of Dolce & Gabbana and Giorgio Armani fame, the runaway collection in the photo gallery will be joined by six additional drops. All told, 80 percent of the clothing collection is meant to be unisex.In other news, Ferrari hasn’t lost its touch with the changing trends of the automotive industry. Just like McLaren with the Artura, project F171 will roll out next year in the guise of a thoroughbred supercar with a twin-turbo V6 engine and a dash of plug-in hybridization for good measure.