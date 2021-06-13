This Ultra-Rare Ferrari J50 Costs Bugatti Money

Unveiled back in 2016 as a Japan-only model, the Ferrari J50 is a car for the person who has it all. With a very limited production number, head-turning looks, lots of power, eye-watering value and a highly desirable badge, it checks the right boxes as a true collectible.
This black on black example is in search of a new owner, and looks just as good as when it left the factory floor.
The ad posted on TokyoRossoScuderia claims that it was made in 2019, and that it is a 488 Spider. And they’re not entirely wrong, because the J50 was indeed based on the brand’s previous-gen mid-engine, open-top supercar.
With only 692 km (430 miles) on the clock, the exotic model has them all. From the extensive use of carbon fiber inside and out, to the Apple CarPlay, reversing camera, premium audio, nose lift kit and luggage set.
More importantly, it packs a twin-turbocharged 3.9-liter V8 engine behind the seats, which was tuned to produce 20 PS (20 HP / 15 kW) more than what you’d get in the 488. This means that it is good for 690 PS (680 HP / 507 kW), which makes it a bit more agile than its more mainstream sibling, capable of sprinting to 100 kph (62 mph) in 3.0 seconds, and up to 325 kph (202 mph).
The ad also reveals an average fuel consumption of 12.9 l/100 km (18.2 mpg US) on the WLTP cycle, and CO2 emissions of 478 g/km.
Now for the fun part: in order to become the talk of your street, neighborhood and probably the town, you will need to fork out 398,000,000 yen. This is the asking price of the Italian supercar, and it equals to a little over $3.6 million at the current exchange rates, or about as much as a used Bugatti Chiron.
So, would you buy it in heartbeat if you could?
The ad posted on TokyoRossoScuderia claims that it was made in 2019, and that it is a 488 Spider. And they’re not entirely wrong, because the J50 was indeed based on the brand’s previous-gen mid-engine, open-top supercar.
With only 692 km (430 miles) on the clock, the exotic model has them all. From the extensive use of carbon fiber inside and out, to the Apple CarPlay, reversing camera, premium audio, nose lift kit and luggage set.
More importantly, it packs a twin-turbocharged 3.9-liter V8 engine behind the seats, which was tuned to produce 20 PS (20 HP / 15 kW) more than what you’d get in the 488. This means that it is good for 690 PS (680 HP / 507 kW), which makes it a bit more agile than its more mainstream sibling, capable of sprinting to 100 kph (62 mph) in 3.0 seconds, and up to 325 kph (202 mph).
The ad also reveals an average fuel consumption of 12.9 l/100 km (18.2 mpg US) on the WLTP cycle, and CO2 emissions of 478 g/km.
Now for the fun part: in order to become the talk of your street, neighborhood and probably the town, you will need to fork out 398,000,000 yen. This is the asking price of the Italian supercar, and it equals to a little over $3.6 million at the current exchange rates, or about as much as a used Bugatti Chiron.
So, would you buy it in heartbeat if you could?