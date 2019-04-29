White Ferrari J50 Spotted in Traffic, Shows Clean Spec

It was 2016 when the Prancing Horse decided to celebrate half a century of presence in Japan. And while Maranello did throw in some cake, the Italian automaker also brought forth the J50. Based on the 488 Spider, this Targa limited edition is only for customers from the Land Of The Rising Sun.
Much to nobody's surprise, the debut car came dressed in Red (for the record, it was a three-layer paintjob). Then again, with Ferrari only bringing ten units of the J50 to the world, we are now here to feast our eyes on one that shows an uber-clean spec.
The J50 doesn't stand out because it packs 690 horsepower, which makes for 20 more than the 488 Spider. Oh no. This machine is speciale thanks to its body work, removable carbon targa top and all.
And the White hue of the example sitting before us seems to bring a classic touch to the design, perhaps helping it age even better.
The machine was spotted doing its thing in Roppongi, which doesn't come as a surprise, since this is an enterntainment district (they even have the Roppongi Hills, where all the cool kids go to party at night).
Speaking of the J50, it looks like at least one of the ten buyers broke the promise made to Ferrari. It all happened back in Ferbruary this year, when an example of the Italian special showed up for grabs on James Edition.
The price was not mentioned, but keep in mind that the factory bill sat between $2.2 and $3.4 million, depending on the configuration chosen by the owners. The listing is no longer avaiblale, but such shenanigans are usually aimed at bringing serious money to the seller and I don't expect this to have been different.
P.S.: Nice spec on the Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package, which seems to be dressed in Chalk.
