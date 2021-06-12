Ferrari 812 Superfast Gets a Touch of Magic From GMG Racing

1 868-HP Mansory F8XX Is Ferrari Going Green the Right Way, Shmee Reckons

At a first glance, one could be tempted to say that it’s stock. But it isn’t. In fact, all you have to do is look at the rear spoiler, which comes from Novitec, to tell that it has been tweaked. The silver body has been protected by Protective Film Solutions’ clear wrapping, and the lowering springs come from Novitec too.The ANRKY wheels and Capristo exhaust system is where the owner decided that enough is enough, and we cannot blame them for that, because the 812 Superfast really is super-fast Positioned in the middle of the car, under that long hood, is a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine . Part of a dying breed, it pumps out 800 PS (789/ 588) at 8,500 rpm and 718 Nm (530 lb-ft) of torque at 7,000 rpm. The 812 Superfast can be revved all the way up to 8,900 rpm.The power unit is hooked up to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that sends the power to the rear wheels. The quoted 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) sprint time is 2.9 seconds, and the model is no featherweight, as it tips the scales at 1,525 kg (3,362 lbs) dry. With a double dose of the brave pill and the open road ahead, drivers can keep the throttle down until the speedo will indicate 340 kph (211 mph).The Ferrari 812 Superfast entered production in 2017 as the official successor of the F12berlinetta, which in turn replaced the 599 that was built between 2006 and 2012.