Novitec Ferrari 812 N-Largo Flaunts $292k Worth of Exposed Carbon Fiber

A German tuner with a deep love for Italian thoroughbreds, Novitec has worked its magic on many sublime creations from Ferrari, Maserati, or Lamborghini. Some will even argue that its limited series N-largo treatment bestowed upon the 812 Superfast might be one of their best achievements when discussing Prancing Horses. And, considering the 19th example of the series, we are inclined to agree.

47 photos