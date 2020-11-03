Novitec Ferrari 812 N-Largo Flaunts $292k Worth of Exposed Carbon Fiber

A German tuner with a deep love for Italian thoroughbreds, Novitec has worked its magic on many sublime creations from Ferrari, Maserati, or Lamborghini. Some will even argue that its limited series N-largo treatment bestowed upon the 812 Superfast might be one of their best achievements when discussing Prancing Horses. And, considering the 19th example of the series, we are inclined to agree.
Initially showcased last spring, the Novitec N-Largo kit for the Ferrari 812 Superfast was comprised of panels and other pieces (like the spectacular rear wing) constructed out of the great-looking and lightweight carbon fiber. It’s a wide body treatment, adding another 140 millimeters (5.5 inches) to the stock width of the supercar.
According to Bijon de Kock, host and creator of the Supercar Diaries YouTube series for the Novitec Group, since the presentation there was enough time for the tuner to sell all 18 examples of the 812 Superfast N-Largo series. Not bad at all for a kit that sells for 150,000 euros ($175,553 at the current exchange rates).
And because the company didn’t have the chance until now for a driving presentation, their latest webisode took care of that as well. Not before Bijon takes us through all the goodies – selecting some of the oddest angles (we decided the attached gallery should feature them for Internet immortality) he could while showcasing his love (he’s a brand ambassador, after all) for the red example.
Because that’s never enough, we also get an engine startup and rev show (at the 11:00 minute mark) to see a reading of almost 130 dB on the Sound Level Meter device he just happened to have at hand. More interestingly, we’re also treated to a black example doing what it knows best on an Austrian racetrack from the 12:15 mark.
The best was saved for last, it seems, because Novitec also created a 19th example of the Ferrari 812 Superfast N-Largo that tops out the limited-edition series with a one-of-one build that was completely dressed up in exposed carbon fiber. It can be seen from the 16:25 mark, and it’s clearly warranting the added cost – some 100k euros ($117k) on top of the N-Largo's regular price.
According to Bijon de Kock, host and creator of the Supercar Diaries YouTube series for the Novitec Group, since the presentation there was enough time for the tuner to sell all 18 examples of the 812 Superfast N-Largo series. Not bad at all for a kit that sells for 150,000 euros ($175,553 at the current exchange rates).
And because the company didn’t have the chance until now for a driving presentation, their latest webisode took care of that as well. Not before Bijon takes us through all the goodies – selecting some of the oddest angles (we decided the attached gallery should feature them for Internet immortality) he could while showcasing his love (he’s a brand ambassador, after all) for the red example.
Because that’s never enough, we also get an engine startup and rev show (at the 11:00 minute mark) to see a reading of almost 130 dB on the Sound Level Meter device he just happened to have at hand. More interestingly, we’re also treated to a black example doing what it knows best on an Austrian racetrack from the 12:15 mark.
The best was saved for last, it seems, because Novitec also created a 19th example of the Ferrari 812 Superfast N-Largo that tops out the limited-edition series with a one-of-one build that was completely dressed up in exposed carbon fiber. It can be seen from the 16:25 mark, and it’s clearly warranting the added cost – some 100k euros ($117k) on top of the N-Largo's regular price.