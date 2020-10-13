This Is How Novitec Squeezed More HP from the Ferrari Monza SP1/SP2 Engine

No windows, no windscreen, no roof, and a potent V12 under the hood. That’s the definition of the Monza SP1 and SP2 speedsters introduced by the Prancing Horse last year as an uber-limited series only about 500 mortals will get to enjoy.
Although these two cars seem like the perfect machines, some of these 500 lucky mortals might feel Ferrari did not do a good enough job at building the car, and might be in need of some tuning. That’s probably what Novitec, the German tuner used to handling rare cars, must have thought when announcing an upgrade kit for the two Italian cars.
Consisting of a high-performance exhaust system and metal catalysts, the kit allows the 6.5-liter engine animating the car to generate additional power and punch, for a total of 844 hp and 780 Nm of torque. Performance figures change as a result as well (barely), with the SP1 for instance now being capable of reaching 62 mph in 2.8 seconds (0.1 seconds faster), while the top speed now goes north of 186 mph (300 kph).
Novitec did not venture into making serious visual changes to the Monza, at least for now. The only things they decided to modify are the wheels. The Germans went for staggered Vossen forged wheels with diameters of 21 and 22 inches, tied to sport springs that “lower the ride height of both Ferrari Monza SP models with or without front lift system by about 35 millimeters.”
There are changes prepared for the interior as well. There the tuner says it is ready to "tailor every detail of the cockpit to the owner's personal taste […] in any desired color with utmost precision into sublime interior appointments.”
All the parts specifically made for the speedsters are available on the German tuner’s website. Those interested will of course have to contact Novitec to get more info on pricing.
Consisting of a high-performance exhaust system and metal catalysts, the kit allows the 6.5-liter engine animating the car to generate additional power and punch, for a total of 844 hp and 780 Nm of torque. Performance figures change as a result as well (barely), with the SP1 for instance now being capable of reaching 62 mph in 2.8 seconds (0.1 seconds faster), while the top speed now goes north of 186 mph (300 kph).
Novitec did not venture into making serious visual changes to the Monza, at least for now. The only things they decided to modify are the wheels. The Germans went for staggered Vossen forged wheels with diameters of 21 and 22 inches, tied to sport springs that “lower the ride height of both Ferrari Monza SP models with or without front lift system by about 35 millimeters.”
There are changes prepared for the interior as well. There the tuner says it is ready to "tailor every detail of the cockpit to the owner's personal taste […] in any desired color with utmost precision into sublime interior appointments.”
All the parts specifically made for the speedsters are available on the German tuner’s website. Those interested will of course have to contact Novitec to get more info on pricing.