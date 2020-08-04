It's Crazy How Many Things Novitec Can Improve on the Wonderful McLaren GT

When most people look at the McLaren GT, they see perfection. There is nothing they would like changed on this British gran turismo with supercar performance and looks, and it's easy to understand why.
It's because they don't imagine somebody could make it any better. After all, you get a proper GT wrapped in the gorgeous design McLaren has gotten us used to. And don't forget it's a car that breaks conventions by offering a mid-engine architecture in a segment where most other options have their gas burner in the front. It is, by all accounts, a perfect marriage between supercars and GTs.
The powertrain only comes to confirm that. Packed tightly behind those two seats is a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine pumping out 620 hp to make sure the driver always has plenty of power in reserve if they should need it. Performance levels are up there with the best: 3.2 seconds for the 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) sprint and a top speed of 203 mph (327 km/h). But you know what the most insane thing about the GT is? It's that its two trunks (one large one in the back, one smaller one in the front) have a combined volume of 507 liters (20.1 cu-ft), making small wagons cry with envy.
And then Novitec comes into play. Where others see perfection, these guys see a blank sheet of paper. There's almost no important aspect of the McLaren GT that Novitec can't have improved: exhaust, engine electronics, catalyst, suspension, aesthetics, aerodynamics, wheels, interior - you take your choice.
Power output can be pushed to over 700 hp, and with that comes an increase in performance: 0.2 seconds shaven off the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) time and 5 kph (3 mph) added to the GT's top speed. It won't all be about speed and acceleration, though, since the lighter Vossen 20- or 21-inch forged wheels, will also help with the car's handling, as will the 25-millimeter drop in ride height.
Novitec can boost the artistic impression of McLaren's GT as well via a stainless-steel exhaust system, as the video below clearly demonstrates. The GT will gain a much deeper growl as well as the occasional pop and crackle - of course, the valve system can be controlled from inside, so cruising through a residential area can still be done in relative silence.
Watch the video (make sure to have the sound on), browse the gallery, and marvel at the subtle yet efficient work some of these tuning outfits are capable of.
The powertrain only comes to confirm that. Packed tightly behind those two seats is a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine pumping out 620 hp to make sure the driver always has plenty of power in reserve if they should need it. Performance levels are up there with the best: 3.2 seconds for the 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) sprint and a top speed of 203 mph (327 km/h). But you know what the most insane thing about the GT is? It's that its two trunks (one large one in the back, one smaller one in the front) have a combined volume of 507 liters (20.1 cu-ft), making small wagons cry with envy.
And then Novitec comes into play. Where others see perfection, these guys see a blank sheet of paper. There's almost no important aspect of the McLaren GT that Novitec can't have improved: exhaust, engine electronics, catalyst, suspension, aesthetics, aerodynamics, wheels, interior - you take your choice.
Power output can be pushed to over 700 hp, and with that comes an increase in performance: 0.2 seconds shaven off the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) time and 5 kph (3 mph) added to the GT's top speed. It won't all be about speed and acceleration, though, since the lighter Vossen 20- or 21-inch forged wheels, will also help with the car's handling, as will the 25-millimeter drop in ride height.
Novitec can boost the artistic impression of McLaren's GT as well via a stainless-steel exhaust system, as the video below clearly demonstrates. The GT will gain a much deeper growl as well as the occasional pop and crackle - of course, the valve system can be controlled from inside, so cruising through a residential area can still be done in relative silence.
Watch the video (make sure to have the sound on), browse the gallery, and marvel at the subtle yet efficient work some of these tuning outfits are capable of.