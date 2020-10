You don't need to know everything about cars to understand speedsters are rare beasts. You almost never see them out on the road, and only the richest people in the world own them. For example, the super-cool Ferrari Monza SP2 has both Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Gordon Ramsay on its list of buyers.McLaren also has a speedster, the Elva , while Lamborghini is preparing one, the Essenza SCV12 . And who can forget the legendary SLR Stirling Moss ? These concepts with license plates are steeped in motorsport history and usually cost in the millions or even tens of millions.While their exteriors are often outlandish, the underpinnings are almost always those of a top-end supercar with the most powerful or best-sounding engine available. We like to think Detroit can build anything its European counterparts can, only at a fraction of the price and with small-block V8 engines. So why not a C8 Corvette Speedster?Freelance automotive designer Kasim Tlibekov did just that with his digital masterpiece. Not only has this mid-engined Corvette have no roof, but it also sports a number of cosmetic changes. For example, the air intakes down the sides are more angular, while the rear deck now includes a giant scoop, reminiscent of the Pagani Zonda CinqueObviously, Chevrolet bosses are unlikely to even consider such a project. But we think it could be used to transform Corvette into its own brand of supercars. And since the production of the C8 is already maxed out, they might as well come up with a model that is more profitable.With no headlights, no windshield, and plenty of sharp edges, this Corvette Speedster looks like a deathtrap, a lawsuit waiting to happen. So it needs to also be sold with the "we're not responsible if you die" kind of paperwork.