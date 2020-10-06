Ferrari F8 Tributo Fights Off Modded BMWs, AMGs and Nissan GT-R for V-Max Glory

Whenever you’re dealing with a performance machine you imagine the first order of business for an aftermarket specialist will be to raise the horsepower count. Still, this is not the case with this Ferrari F8 Tributo belonging to German specialist Aulitzky Tuning, as the award-winning V8 soldiers on with its factory-enabled 720 hp. So, will that still be enough to help it win the day against not only a bunch of thoroughly enhanced BMWs and Mercedes-AMGs, but also a menacing 750 hp Nissan GT-R?!
The Italian manufacturer’s thoroughbred, seen here in a spectacular sky-like deep blue, was recently caught on video by YouTube channel Auto Addiction taking part in the SCC500 (SuperCarClub 500) competition in Germany.
While the competition is best known for its Rolling50 drag race (rolling start from 50 kph / 31 mph) - the event that takes place on airfields, the Nurburgring (not the case here, though), or test sites and temporary race tracks - it has been successful in implementing other forms of drag racing as well.
For example, on this occasion we are dealing with a half-mile setup, which – as opposed to the classic quarter mile - does not count on the best possible time. Instead, it’s the trap speed at the end that gets noted, so even a slower start is excusable if the winner car posts the highest V-Max.
Although the video description doesn’t specify if there are any modifications to note for this Ferrari F8 Tributo from Aulitzky Tuning, the organizers did enter the F8 in the Group 5 (751-999 PS) category, so there still might be a secret or two lurking underneath the seemingly-stock appearance.
Oh, well, supercar drag racing mysteries are always ready to haunt us, since the video only features the Prancing Horse going against a bunch of BMWs (of note are some M5s and an M8, possibly of the Competition variety) and some Mercedes-AMGs (among them a feisty GT R).
Otherwise, no additional background info, no trap speeds of any kind, just a small note that points towards the black Japanese beast of a GT-R featured towards the end having some 750 hp to pit against the Italian competitor.
Fortunately, we uncovered the F8’s standings for the event that took place over the past weekend (October 3rd and 4th), and we could see how it fared against the other rivals in its class. According to the rankings, the F8 achieved a maximum speed of 274.98 kph (the on-board part even shows 285 kph on the odometer), which is 170.86 miles per hour.
Not too shabby, because it was enough to best the sinister Nissan GT-R (it was the easiest to identify of the bunch), though not too great either – the Ferrari placed 13th overall, way behind the leading McLaren 720S with a tuned power of 900 PS and a V-Max of 288.83 kph (179.47 mph).
