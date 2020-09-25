Lamborghini Murcielago LP640 and Ferrari 360 Modena Do a Rev Battle

In the age of internet and social media, poster cars are a dying breed – which is a shame. Just think about how many people became somebody because as kids they wanted to someday own the Lamborghini or Ferrari that casually hung up on the bedroom wall... We are not sure if these two socialites fit the bill exactly, but at least we can say they blend that childhood dream with today’s new age media.
Sam Michael David Fane, better known online by his professional alias Seen Through Glass, is an English YouTuber that has been turning (sometimes) great POV vlogs. His latest outing involved one of the cars in his garage – a Ferrari 360 Modena (the other being a Porsche 911 Carrera T) that he’s been enjoying for three years.
And it was not filmed alone, because Sam has a YouTuber friend – Paul from SOL (Supercars of London) - that shares his passion for modern classic car life. The latter has been driving for approximately two years a Lamborghini Murcielago LP640, and the get together is the first time the duo has the models in the same video.
Because we are dealing with cheerful folks, the video kicks off with Sam showing why he loves so much the 360 – the hint being that he needs to quickly close the windows after revving a little in the middle of a tunnel... He then hooks up with Paul at his garage where he visually synthesizes the running joke of “how many men are needed to have a Lambo ready for the road” - we see about three fiddling around.
While one of them casually drives off in the Murcielago leaving Paul behind, he explains that “V12 thrills come with V12 bills,” and when he finally gets his car back the two Italian thoroughbreds and their owners go out to lunch to have a chat about the pair and how it feels about owning the two supercars (ok, the 360 is a sports car, but you get the point). Another outright hint – they love them.
Being British, Sam and Paul have actually only driven the Murcielago and 360 Modena from the garage to the pub where they sat on a specific table to be able to see them in the parking lot... and after some technical talk (aka both brag about 60 mph times and top speed) and the decision by Paul to not drive the 360 (he would rather walk the dog), they finally show us why they’re both ecstatic when driving the thrilling modern classic machines.
We agree with them both – these cars really look like childhood dreams that somehow came true. In the end the driving shots (see a nice-sounding acceleration from both at the 10:00 mark) come to a fitting conclusion on the edge of a roundabout (another hint – for quick getaway if police arrive on site) with a great-sounding rev battle (watch it at the 11.10 mark, along with their quick run afterwards).
And it was not filmed alone, because Sam has a YouTuber friend – Paul from SOL (Supercars of London) - that shares his passion for modern classic car life. The latter has been driving for approximately two years a Lamborghini Murcielago LP640, and the get together is the first time the duo has the models in the same video.
Because we are dealing with cheerful folks, the video kicks off with Sam showing why he loves so much the 360 – the hint being that he needs to quickly close the windows after revving a little in the middle of a tunnel... He then hooks up with Paul at his garage where he visually synthesizes the running joke of “how many men are needed to have a Lambo ready for the road” - we see about three fiddling around.
While one of them casually drives off in the Murcielago leaving Paul behind, he explains that “V12 thrills come with V12 bills,” and when he finally gets his car back the two Italian thoroughbreds and their owners go out to lunch to have a chat about the pair and how it feels about owning the two supercars (ok, the 360 is a sports car, but you get the point). Another outright hint – they love them.
Being British, Sam and Paul have actually only driven the Murcielago and 360 Modena from the garage to the pub where they sat on a specific table to be able to see them in the parking lot... and after some technical talk (aka both brag about 60 mph times and top speed) and the decision by Paul to not drive the 360 (he would rather walk the dog), they finally show us why they’re both ecstatic when driving the thrilling modern classic machines.
We agree with them both – these cars really look like childhood dreams that somehow came true. In the end the driving shots (see a nice-sounding acceleration from both at the 10:00 mark) come to a fitting conclusion on the edge of a roundabout (another hint – for quick getaway if police arrive on site) with a great-sounding rev battle (watch it at the 11.10 mark, along with their quick run afterwards).