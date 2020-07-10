Enter World of Tanks Battle Ready With This Euro-Custom Off-Road Nissan GT-R

The R35 generation of the Nissan GT-R motoring idol has been around for more than a decade already. Naturally, people have been tinkering with its capabilities in one direction or the other. A European shop decided it was time to improve on its all-wheel-driving abilities, as well – and created a custom off-road build for a bargain price.
When you consider the Japanese supercar has managed to morph into an Italian diva while looking to conquer the world’s fastest acceleration time on countless occasions it feels like turning it into a rally car is almost the sanest choice. Of course, it all boils down to the engineering prowess showed by the sophisticated all-wheel drive technology.
That one casually enables mountain-levels of grip even in stock form. The guys over at Classic Youngtimers Consultancy decided the car’s abilities could easily be sent onto the unpaved roads as well – though their solution very much enters the extreme custom realm.
The company, located in Holland, is focusing on retro exotic cars from renowned brands – all of them European. Now they really went out of their comfort zone and picked up Japan’s flagship auto-monster.
First–hand modifications include an upgrade of the 3.8 liter 6-cylinder engine for power in excess of 600 HP. And this being only their third off-road project we can understand why there are only subtle design alterations to the GT-R body.
Still, the changes are spot on with black plastic cladding for extra protection of the expanded fenders, new and larger tires, along with a host of extra LED lights and a stylish spare-rubber rack. We particularly appreciate the minimalistic camouflage-style body wrap – the Nissan GT-R really is the Japanese, automotive-style version of the treasured Swiss army knife.
And last, but not least, the adventurous looks and power bump are complimented by a suspension workout that adds an additional 4.72 inches (12 cm) to the standard ride height. We are not sure if the “Godzilla 2.0 On Wheels” is able to match the performance specifications of the 2020 GT-R Nismo – but on rough terrain it would feel like overkill anyways, right?
