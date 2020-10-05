GM Beats Ford in Pickup Segment By Just 261 Units, 9 Months Sales Figures Show

The Blue Oval’s F-Series has been ruling undisputed the full-size pickup truck market in the United States since 1977, and is the overall best-selling vehicle since 1981. So, is the supremacy coming to an end under the constant attack of its rivals and the global health and economic crises?! Well, the figures certainly paint an interesting picture – if only from just one perspective.
We are now entering the final quarter of a very odd year, one that has tested both consumers and automakers alike. And the sales figures are certainly ready to bring in a few surprises. For example, we first got to look at the deliveries from General Motors and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles a few days ago, and already there was a new development.
That’s because the third quarter rankings (before Ford published its figures) saw Chevrolet’s Silverado lose its position in favor of the classic Ram competitor – with the former putting out a total of 147,484 units as opposed to the latter’s 156,157 vehicles. Both include the figures on the entire series, both regular and heavy-duty versions (just like Ford does with the F-Series).
The general standings were not as dire for Chevy, though, because its Silverado (LD, MD, and HD) managed to move out of dealerships a total of 414,650 units during the first nine months of the year. On the other hand, the Ram pickups reached just 402,410 vehicles, giving GM a comfortable lead going into the final months.
Now, we have seen Chevrolet and Ram trade places on other occasions, so the real bombshell only came out when Ford also published its own figures. For the third quarter of the year, the F-Series managed total sales of 221,647 units – leading the war just as comfortably as before.
Even the year-to-date figure of 589,034 vehicles shows a comfortable lead in front of either Chevrolet or Ram. But the real problem is that, overall, GM can also potentially hold bragging rights of leading the full-size pickup market when also counting in the positive results from the GMC Sierra range.
As such, when counting in the Sierras to Chevrolet’s Silverado total figures, General Motors actually led the pickup truck wars for the January to September period with a total of 589,295 vehicles, just 261 units in front of the Blue Oval (though it doesn’t manage the same result for Q3, with a total of 215,296 examples from both brands).
