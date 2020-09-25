Ferrari Blends Exquisite GT Looks With 812 V12 Prowess, Creates Unique Omologata

In the rarefied stratosphere of exotic models, few things are more special than a Ferrari... except for a one-off Prancing Horse. Of course, you would have to be a very specific and “discerning European client” to receive the keys to the new Ferrari Omologata, a sophisticated creation based upon the latest and greatest grand touring – the 812 Superfast.
According to the company – though it was shy to present us with a video or on-location photo – the new bespoke creation has already been out and about on the Fiorano track, where its “brief yet intense shakedown” would have certainly impressed the brand’s worldwide fanbase. Chances are we’ll never know for sure, as the official gallery only depicts the new Ferrari Omologata in standard, static poses.
Still, the commission looks decidedly stunning even when it doesn’t flex its V12 muscles, as the Rosso Magma paintjob and racing attire firmly set the Omologata on the right branch of the company’s GT genealogy tree. As far as the styling is concerned, the coachbuilt project took ample liberties – the donor 812 Superfast was stripped down to the point of all that remained was the windscreen and headlights.
Two years have passed from the first sketch presentation to the day of unveiling, and the front mid-engine, rear-wheel-drive layout of the 812 gave stylists the opportunity to play with the volumes, reflections, and aerodynamic surface breaks, while also keeping what they call a “very pure formal language.”
With slim chances to mistake the Omologata for the underlying 812 Superfast with so many exterior differences (headlights, taillights, the dual front-openings just prior to the engine hood are dead-giveaways), the interior has been changed a lot less. Still, there are tailored touches here and there – mostly focusing on delivering a bespoke bill of materials.
As such, the lucky owner gets four-point harnesses for the leather / Jeans Aunde fabric electric blue seats, while metal surfaces are adorned with a crackled paint effect (a callback to GT racers of the 1950s and 1960s) or a hammered finish (on the inner door handles and the “Ferrari F1 bridge”).
No details have been advanced for the powertrain department, so we can assume everything was kept the same as on the 812 Superfast. Meaning we should be dealing with a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 capable of churning out 800 ps (789 hp) towards the 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
