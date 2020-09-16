Ferrari Drops the "Modificata" Bomb on the Portofino, 612 HP and 8-DCT Are Here

Exclusivity doesn’t come in small doses anymore. Back in 1947, Ferrari had just two models in its range – the 125S and 159S, and these were both “sport prototypes.” Of course, no one imagines the Prancing Horse could survive in modern times with a lackluster range. So, the company has a lineup of six model series. And all of them are being enhanced way quicker than before.
Take the new, 2021 Ferrari Portofino M, for example. The successor of the California / California T 2+2 grand touring hard top convertible was first showcased in the first days of 2017’s autumn and renamed to Portofino, after a village in northern Italy.
A little over three years later, we already enjoy the online reveal (as is customary these days) of its evolutionary sibling, the Portofino M. While the styling enhancements are nothing to write home about – the open-top brother of the Roma already looked as good as it gets – the same cannot be said about the technical upgrades.
With this being a mere facelift, it’s not hard to understand why Ferrari chose the Portofino M name change – with the letter M standing in short for “Modificata” (Italian for modified) - and it internally signals a model that has “undergone an evolution that has significantly boosted their performance.”
This is Ferrari speaking, because we don’t take such changes for granted. Still, the acclaimed turbo V8 has been gifted with a 20 PS power increase to a Roma-matching 620 PS (612 hp) and 760 Nm (561 lb. ft.).
Another important mechanical upgrade is the switch from the 7-speed to an 8-speed dual-clutch (8DCT) transmission. It’s not the same unit as seen inside the SF90 Stradale, and the Maranello brand also includes a new 5-position Manettino with newly added Race mode inside the cockpit.
Styling changes are very discreet – there's a new wheel arch air vent, aluminum slats in the grille, a slightly modified front bumper, a reworked exhaust system, a lightly reworked rear bumper, as well as a new diffuser. As is customary, the brand hasn't forgotten a new set of diamond-finished alloys.
Ferrari is also enhancing the cockpit safety and comfort, adding a roster of new features – including a wide array of optionally available advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), as well as ventilated and heated seats, among others.
