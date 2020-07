We are used to seeing the oldest automotive coachbuilder in the world (tracing its roots back to H. J. Mulliner & Co.) preparing one-off or limited special series. But now Bentley trusts its customization department enough to assign them the duty of producing a standard model.Not quite stock actually, as the Continental GT Mulliner Convertible has many bespoke elements and will arrive as the Conti range flagship. That is bound to happen on the premises of the Cheval Blanc luxury hotel in St Tropez as part of a new Bentley Summer Tour.The global debut is also ready to introduce to the world the new Bentley Mulliner Collections portfolio, of which the Continental GT Mulliner Convertible becomes the first representative. By the way, remember the number 88. That is the exact range of Mulliner exterior colors and also the figure for the new family of piano-finished wood veneers customers can choose for the cabin.Bentley Mulliner has lots of other customization touches ready for the new model – the new Double Diamond front grille, unique Mulliner-branded side vents, or the new 22-inch ten-spoke polished alloys with self-leveling badges. Prospective owners will be able to order (the exact date has not been announced yet) the Continental GT Mulliner Convertible with two engine options.The 4.0-liter, twinturbocharged V8 dashes to 60 mph in exactly four seconds (4.1 to 100 kph / 62 mph) on its way to a maximum speed of 198 mph (318 kph). The flagship W12, meanwhile, takes the open-top grand tourer to 60 mph in 3.7 seconds (100 kph in 3.8 seconds) and does not stop until flat out at 207 mph (333 kph).Inside, the primary point of attraction remains the “Diamond-in-Diamond” interior quilting setup with its 712 individual stitches per diamond (total of almost 400,000). Still, the new Mulliner can also mesmerize through eight new custom three-color combos or the use of a new “Diamond Milled Technical” finish for the center console.