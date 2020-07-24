See, Smell, Touch Bentley's First 3D Wood Inserts Inside Flying Spur Limousine

Remember Bentley’s roster for the 2015 Geneva Motor Show? If not, we can tell you it included the spectacular EXP 10 Speed 6 concept car. The V6-powered hybrid had a lot going for it – swan doors, a new styling philosophy and the company’s first 3D-printed components. We have been waiting for the coupe to enter production ever since – and Bentley has now decided that at least one of its innovations deserves the spotlight.

15 photos