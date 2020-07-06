5 Hold Your Thoroughbreds on June 30: Bentley Presents the Facelifted Bentayga

2 Hit the Road in Style With Bentley's Continental Summer Mood

1 Check Out the Build Process For the Exquisite Bentley Continental GT W12

More on this:

Bentley Flying Spur Gets New Picnic Tables and More in Overhaul of the Flagship

Once production of the Mulsanne ended at the end of June, the role of flagship vehicle at Bentley was taken by the Flying Spur. The British carmaker wasted no time in trying to cement the luxury saloon’s new position, and announced on Monday, July 6, a set of revisions meant to make it even more appealing. 11 photos

For the passengers in the rear there’s a new option of electrically-deployed veneered picnic tables that pop out from the rear of the front seats. A host of new materials and colors have also made their way inside the revised Flying Spur.



On the outside, Bentley decided there aren’t enough colors to go around, so the existing 59-color palette was enhanced with the addition of three more, including something Bentley calls Viridian and describes as a modern interpretation of the world famous British Racing Green.



“Building on the success of Bentley’s strongest ever portfolio of luxury grand tourers, a suite of new features is today being unveiled that will allow customers even greater choice when specifying their Flying Spur, with new luxury options and contemporary alternatives,” the carmaker said in statement.



The Flying Spur, now in its third generation, was introduced in the carmaker’s lineup in 2005 (at the time it was known as the Continental Flying Spur). The new generation



At the heart of the new Flying Spur sits a 6.0-liter in W12 configuration, paired to the same 8-speed ZF dual-clutch transmission used on the Continental GT. The engine is rated at an output of 635 ps and 900 Nm of torque. The figures are high enough to allow for naught to 62 mph acceleration time of 3.8 seconds and a top speed of 207 mph (333 km/h). First off, there’s a new four-seat configuration, with the ones on the left separated from the ones on the right by a revised console. This element now includes a new housing for the 5” touchscreen remote, twin cup holders and extra storage.For the passengers in the rear there’s a new option of electrically-deployed veneered picnic tables that pop out from the rear of the front seats. A host of new materials and colors have also made their way inside the revised Flying Spur.On the outside, Bentley decided there aren’t enough colors to go around, so the existing 59-color palette was enhanced with the addition of three more, including something Bentley calls Viridian and describes as a modern interpretation of the world famous British Racing Green.“Building on the success of Bentley’s strongest ever portfolio of luxury grand tourers, a suite of new features is today being unveiled that will allow customers even greater choice when specifying their Flying Spur, with new luxury options and contemporary alternatives,” the carmaker said in statement.The Flying Spur, now in its third generation, was introduced in the carmaker’s lineup in 2005 (at the time it was known as the Continental Flying Spur). The new generation came about in 2019 as the most technically advanced car ever made in its range.At the heart of the new Flying Spur sits a 6.0-liter in W12 configuration, paired to the same 8-speed ZF dual-clutch transmission used on the Continental GT. The engine is rated at an output of 635 ps and 900 Nm of torque. The figures are high enough to allow for naught to 62 mph acceleration time of 3.8 seconds and a top speed of 207 mph (333 km/h).

load press release