Hold Your Thoroughbreds on June 30: Bentley Presents the Facelifted Bentayga

You can’t get more ‘imperial’ than this: Bentley has recently outed a video teaser to spice up expectations for the reveal of the updated Bentayga SUV. And behold, the June 30 official introduction will be live just in time for the five o’clock tea – it's cheekily scheduled at 17:00 BST (12:00 PM EDT or 16:00 GMT). 28 photos SUV that sparked the craze in Great Britain and led to the creation of abominations such as the Rolls-Royce Cullinan or works of art such as the Aston Martin DBX. Yes, ladies and gentlemen – and even some ‘Hillbilies’ - we are talking about the Bentayga.



It’s one of the sorest sights for automotive-passionate eyes but a tremendous success (in Bentley’s relative terms, as in more than 20k have been sold already) for the British subsidiary of the German conglomerate VW AG.



As we have seen from the PHEV (plug-in hybrid)



We can, however, discuss how the video teaser is showing us some of the SUV’s details without disclosing important information. The automaker is providing glimpses to certain elements of the Bentayga, but we can’t really say for sure what really changed. Oh, darn, we have the leaked pictures for that.



Ok, moving on to the real news here. Bentley will reveal the new Bentayga as the first model in the company’s new “Beyond100” corporate strategy. More on it at the June 30 reveal, but for now the carmaker says this will be “a journey that will see the company become the world leader in sustainable luxury mobility.”



