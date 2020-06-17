2021 Bentley Bentayga Facelift Leaked, New Infotainment Looks Poorly Integrated

Although no shots of the rear end have been leaked so far, this is the 2021 Bentley Bentayga before you were supposed to see it. “Facelift” is an overstatement given how little has changed up front, but nevertheless, this is the British automaker’s idea of a mid-cycle refresh.
Slimmer, more elegant headlights that resemble small crystals, a different bumper, and a larger grille are featured. The side profile is pretty much unchanged although the wheel design appears to be new. The pictures posted on Instagram by photographer Wilco Blok reveal a two-tone theme for the leather upholstery and a four-seat layout.
From the driver’s perspective, one change is the digital instrument cluster which appears to be based on the virtual cockpit from Audi and whatever Volkswagen calls its version. The biggest change, however, is the central screen of the infotainment system. Compared to the rotating display of the Flying Spur and Mulsanne, this unit looks almost aftermarket if you analyze how poorly it’s integrated into the dash.
The user interface looks similar to the infotainment system in the Porsche Panamera. Also known as PCM, the multimedia solution is centered around a 12.3-inch display and also features 10 gigs for media storage, a slot for an SD memory card, voice control, and Apple CarPlay. Android Auto, as you may know, has yet to be integrated into the PCM.
Under the long and sculpted hood, the Bentayga will soldier on with six-, eight-, and twelve-cylinder engines. Displacement-wise, the V6 Hybrid opens the list with 443 horsepower (449 PS).
Following the plug-in hybrid, the Bentayga V8 sweetens the deal to 542 horsepower (550 PS) and 4.0 instead of 3.0 liters. At the very top of the spectrum, the Bentaga W12 and Speed versions feature a gas-guzzling motor with 664 pound-feet (900 Nm) of earth-shattering torque.
The V8 diesel from the Audi SQ7 TDI has been discontinued in October 2018.
