To whom it may concern, the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette averages 19 miles to the gallon on the combined cycle. The Environmental Protection Agency came up with the combined rating by calculating the weighted average of 15 miles per gallon in the city and 27 miles per gallon out on the highway.
Now let’s change the subject to the Bentayga Hybrid. Bentley calls this thing a hybrid when it’s actually a plug-in hybrid, yet the more offensive aspect of the gentle giant is the 19-mpg combined fuel economy. In hybrid mode, the most efficient Bentayga sold stateside can return up to 17 miles to the gallon in the city while the highway rating is worse than the C8 at 21 mpg.
Even more worryingly for Bentley’s eco-friendly ambitions, the Bentayga V8 gets 23 miles to the gallon on the highway according to the Environmental Protection Agency. On electricity alone, the 17-kWh battery with a usable capacity of 13 kilowatt-hours achieves no more than 18 miles.
Bentley announced in May 2019 through the voice of head honcho Adrian Hallmark that everything will be hybridized in the coming years, and an all-electric vehicle is also planned to arrive before 2025. The question is, will the British automaker even stand a chance against internal combustion vehicles if their eco-friendly engineering soldiers on like this? Oh well, here’s hope the Volkswagen Group will duly help the subsidiary in Crewe.
Turning our attention back to the eighth generation of the Corvette, the Stingray and Stingray Z51 will be joined by another V8 option in 2021 in the guise of a flat-plane crankshaft V8. This mill – codenamed LT6 – will be twin-turbo’d for another model, and chances are a different model will follow suit with an electrified front axle that would hike up the output to 1,000 HP.
For the time being, the LT2 small-block V8 of the Stingray and Stingray Z51 is getting twin-turbocharged by the aftermarket. Supercharging kits are also planned, though the mid-engine configuration and the busy engine bay make this upgrade a little harder to implement than in the case of the C7 Corvette.
