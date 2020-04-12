C8 Corvette Gets Precision Turbo Twin-Turbo Snails From East Coast Supercharging

Based in New Jersey, East Coast Supercharging is currently developing a twin-turbo upgrade for the C8 Corvette. The Stingray with two snails on deck should be good for more than 1,000 ponies with a number of hardware modifications in addition to a different calibration for the engine control unit.
The LT2 small-block V8 of the Stingray outputs at 490 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque with the standard exhaust. Go for the Z51 Performance Package, and the more aggressive exhaust system will unlock five additional horsepower and five more pound-feet. Given this information, can you imagine how the C8 Corvette will accelerate from a standstill with the help of two turbos?
As you can tell from the photo gallery and the videos at the end of this article, East Coast Supercharging still has a lot of work ahead of themselves before they can offer the twin-turbo upgrade to the public. The tuner is currently testing 62-millimeter PT-6266 turbochargers from Precision Turbo, and the plan is “to make this kit as compatible with OEM options as possible.”
The wastegates are also from Precision Turbo, and an air-to-water intercooler is also necessary to help those babies keep cool and to maximize suck-squeeze-bang-blow as possible. The cast-in iron cylinder liners should be strong enough to handle a modest bump in power, but higher outputs should come with strengthened engine components for pretty obvious reasons.
General Motors already has a twin-turbo and intercooled V8 in the guise of the LTA, a Cadillac-exclusive engine that tops at 550 horsepower and 640 pound-feet of torque in the CT6-V sports sedan. Chevrolet can’t use the 4.2-liter Blackwing, though, and this is where the LT7 enters the scene.
Likely based on the flat-plane crankshaft V8 known as the LT6 – an engine derived from the LT5 of the C8.R racing car – the LT7 is expected to crank out 800-ish horsepower and 700-ish torques. Those ratings are best suited for the ZR1, but Chevrolet is also planning on hybridizing this engine.
The ultimate incarnation could top 1,000 horsepower based on who you’re asking, but that’s not all. If the electrical assistance comes in the guise of a front-mounted electric motor, that means the ‘Vette is also going e-AWD.
Did some mock up of the driver side turbo manifold and @precisionturbo mirror image 62/66 mm turbo. So far so good we should have the hotside of the kit done this week. The whole team at @eastcoastsupercharging is coming together for this project. Happy Easter everybody! #eastcoastsupercharging #c8performance #precisionturbo #lt2 #c8 #c8corvette #midenginecorvette #twinturbo #corvette #blownbyecs #turboc8