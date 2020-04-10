Chevy Dude Hits 60 MPH In 2.7 Seconds In His C8 Corvette, Talks About Dislikes

First things first, Chevy Dude loves his C8 Corvette. “This car is everything it dreamed it to be, and it’s more.” However, the Stingray Z51 with the LT2 small-block V8 in the middle isn’t perfect.
Mike Davenport starts off with the forward-facing cameras, a different setup from the C7 Corvette. Whereas the seventh generation has more guiding lines, the camera software in the C8 Corvette is a bit lacking in this department. When all is said and done, this matter isn’t a deal breaker.
Next up, the speedometers in the digital instrument cluster and head-up display show a different velocity from the speedometer of the Performance Data Recorder. The HUD also happens to be extremely slow when changing the radio station, delaying as much as two whole seconds.
Some whistling from the wind is also noticeable with the windows down, and it’s “crazy annoying.” The reversing sensors are fine on their own, but Chevy Dude isn’t exactly impressed by their misleading sensitivity. Mike’s biggest beef with the C8 Corvette, however, is how the car locks itself with the key fob inside it. It happened with a PDI car at the dealer, it happened with his car as well, and it appears that there’s no setting that turns this safeguard off.
Despite these little issues, the C8 Corvette Stingray Z51 can accelerate to 60 miles per hour quicker than advertised. Mike did a 2.7-second run with street radials, and two YouTube vloggers – namely Speed Phenom and Corvette Direct – have hit 2.7 seconds with their cars as well.
Let that sink in for a minute, then try to compare the time with supercars costing a hundred thousand dollars more. The McLaren 570S – which costs $192,500 and will soon go plug-in hybrid with a twin-turbo V6 engine – needs 3.1 seconds according to the official specifications sheet.
Given how much performance has been engineered into the Stingray, can you imagine what future iterations of the C8 Corvette will be capable of? The next evolution of the mid-engine sports car is centered around a flat-plane crankshaft V8 that General Motors apparently dubs LT6.
