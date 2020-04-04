2021 McLaren 570S Successor Expected With Twin-Turbo V6 Plug-In Hybrid Power

Not that long ago, the carparazzi caught a 570S with a charging port and a curious-looking car animation in the digital instrument cluster. The successor of the Sports Series Gen 1 – previewed by the MV614 prototype – is tipped to lose the twin-turbo V8 in favor of the British automaker’s new twin-turbo V6 with plug-in hybrid assistance.
McLaren was supposed to confirm this information at the reveal of the 765LT, yet that didn’t happen. On the upside, “sources suggest” the downgrade to a six-cylinder engine and a summer reveal while deliveries are expected to start by the end of 2020.
Likely to arrive in customers’ hands for the 2021 model year, the Sports Series Gen II also promises “around 20 miles on electricity alone” according to Autocar.co.uk. This means the successor of the 570S will feature EV Mode in addition to Boost Mode for maximum performance. Going green, however, is necessary even for a high-performance automaker.
The Brits, however, aren’t alone in this regard. Remember the mid-engine supercar that Ferrari launched in 2019, the SF90 Stradale? Not only does it come with three electric motors of which one reverses the car instead of the engine and eight-speed transmission, but the plug-in hybrid model is capable of 16 miles in EV Mode.
McLaren dipped its toes into hybrid waters with the P1 a few years ago, but there is still a question that remains unanswered about the replacement of the 570S. Is the electric motor driving the front wheels or does it assist the twin-turbo V6 at the rear?
Whatever the future holds for the Sports Series Gen II, chief executive officer Mike Flewitt confirmed in a 2019 interview that McLaren’s next-generation supercar will get all-wheel drive and plug-in hybrid assistance. The electrified front axle is expected to help the internal combustion engine – numbering eight cylinders instead of six - shoot to 60 miles per hour in 2.3 seconds, making it quicker than the rear-wheel-drive P1.
